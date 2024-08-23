Al-Ballam: Our goal is to help the next generation develop strong financial literacy skills in a way that is easy and beneficial

- Exclusive rewards for the holders of the revamped NBK UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card

- Redeem points with e-vouchers or gift cards at more than 185 merchants locally and globally in all shopping categories related to the youth and youngsters segment

In keeping with its pioneering efforts in providing customers from all segments with an exceptional banking experience that meets their needs and expectations, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has unveiled the revamped NBK UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card, which is the first-of-its-kind to feature the “Double Earning” concept in Kuwait, through exclusive benefits and rewards to customers.

The revamped card is available to all family members with starting age as low as 7 years old, and is the first prepaid cashback card of its kind in Kuwait available for and offering its benefits to both parents and youngsters.

Cardholder earns 3 points for every KD 1 spent locally as well as internationally and 3 points for every KD 1 loaded into the card. Earned points can be redeemed with cashback direct to the card, or with e-vouchers/gift cards redeemable at more than 185 merchants locally and globally in all shopping categories related to the youth and youngsters segment such as PlayStation, Xbox, etc.

Youngsters would have a seamless redemption process through a dedicated web portal using their own credentials without the need for parents to view their earned points balance or to redeem. They also would have unlimited free visits to more than 25 lounges while travelling with their parents, as well as exclusive offers from Mastercard.

The card is issued instantly through NBK Mobile Banking App and can be added immediately to any digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, or Google Pay.

“Our goal is to help the next generation develop strong financial literacy skills in a way that is easy and beneficial. By the rewarding cashback offered by NBK UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card, we aim to incentivize smart spending and savings from an early age,” Anwar Al Ballam Senior Products Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, commented on unveiling the revamped card.

“Launching Kuwait’s first cashback card for parents and youngsters aligns with our constant efforts to promote financial literacy and to be always closer to our customers from all segments, by offering innovative products packed with unmatched benefits and rewards,” he remarked.

NBK provides an array of prepaid cards which offer numerous benefits, while helping customers spend their money confidently and conveniently, making sure they never go over their budget.