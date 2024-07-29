Al-Othman: This partnership underscores our constant endeavors to elevate customer banking experience by enhancing rewards and benefits

We always seek to expand our partner network, leveraging our solid relationships with leading corporations across different sectors

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always strives to elevate customer banking experience by providing exclusive offers and rewards to complement its market-leading products and services. In this context, the Bank has signed a partnership agreement with Safat Home, a subsidiary of Alghanim Industries to be part of the Bank’s loyalty program ‘NBK Rewards Program’.

The signing ceremony took place on July 17th at NBK Headquarters and was attended by Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO-Consumer and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Abdullah Al-Omar, Senior General Manager at Safat Home, and Mr. Mussab Ahmed, Vice President Finance and Group Controller and Treasurer at Alghanim Industries.

According to the offer presented by the NBK Rewards Program, NBK Customers will accumulate 5% in NBK Rewards on all their purchases from Safat Home when using any NBK Credit or Prepaid Card. The earned NBK Rewards can be used to pay for all or part of customers’ shopping at all participating outlets, instantly at the Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, with a minimum balance of KD 5 in NBK Rewards for redemption.

Commenting on this, Al-Othman said, “We are happy with this partnership with Safat Home, which underscores our constant endeavors to elevate customer banking experience by expanding the rewards and benefits provided to them, especially when using NBK Credit or Prepaid Cards for shopping at their favorite stores.”

“We always seek to expand our NBK Rewards partner network, leveraging its solid relationships with leading corporations across different sectors to offer customers exclusive discounts and a unique shopping experience,” he noted.

It is worth mentioning that the NBK Rewards Program is Kuwait’s largest loyalty program with more than 1,000+ partner outlets across Kuwait. The program offers NBK Credit and Prepaid Cardholders guaranteed rewards at a variety of the best brands across several categories including Food and Beverages, Fashion and Beauty, Health and Wellness, Home and Auto, Travel and Hotels, Kids and Education, Entertainment, and others.