Al-Ablani: We seek to attract high-caliber talent and serve the goals of Kuwait 2035 Vision by increasing national labor

NBK enjoys a strong work environment culture, offering significant support as well as exceptional career development opportunities for its employees

Al-Kooheji: NBK solidifies its leading position as the top employer of Kuwaitis in the private sector

As part of its continuous support of fresh graduates taking the first step in their professional career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored Kuwait University’s Human Capital Investment Exhibition and Career Fair 2022 held during the period from 4 to 7 July.

NBK’s participation in Kuwait University’s Career Fair reflects its belief in the importance of supporting the young students and fresh graduates and providing them with suitable job opportunities in an important sector like the banking and financial sector, as NBK is an active participant in the events aiming to support promising national talent in Kuwait.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “Fresh graduates are a key source explored by NBK for attracting talents that contribute to the agenda of change and massive transformation implemented in the bank with their energies and capabilities that need guidance. Meanwhile, the bank provides a unique training and development environment to develop the skills of its employees and help them build a professional career.”

NBK’s vision and mission are always focused on investing heavily in national talent, which makes it the employer of choice for the promising Kuwaiti youth, he added.

“NBK enjoys a strong work environment culture, providing significant support as well as exceptional career development opportunities to its employees on continuous basis. This includes training programs and practical experience, which aim to help them develop their skills and expertise to be qualified leaders of developing the banking sector in the future,” he noted.

“NBK Group Human Resources strategy is based on soliciting high-caliber national talent, serving the goals of New Kuwait Vision 2035 by increasing national labor ratio in the banking sector, and supporting the national economy by recruiting national talent,” he elaborated.

On her part, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Career fairs offer fresh graduates a great opportunity to find suitable and ambitious job opportunities. On the other hand, such events represent an important platform for the bank to have a closer look at the national talents which it seeks to attract for joining its professional team.”

“NBK’s booth witnessed a noticeable turnout from the fair visitors, as Group Human Resources staff responded to all inquiries raised by the students who filled out the job applications for available vacancies. This comes in line with the bank’s keenness to encourage those graduates to join the banking sector, which plays an instrumental role in developing the Kuwaiti economy,” she added.

“During the fair, NBK introduced various job opportunities to the Kuwaiti youth, males and females, in its consistent endeavors to attract young national cadres, help them develop their skills and provide a work environment that lives up to their aspirations and future goals,” she continued.

NBK continues to solidify its leading role among private sector institutions in attracting, training, upskilling national talent and qualifying them as future leaders in the banking sector.”

NBK’s efforts in soliciting national talents go in line with its development and training plans aimed to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. The bank also offers a number of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

NBK believes in the importance of investing in the human capital by supporting young students and fresh graduates and providing them with suitable job opportunities in a key sector like the banking and financial sector. To this end, the bank is always an active participant in the events aiming to nurture promising national talent.

-Ends-