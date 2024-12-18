NBK is proud to champion initiatives that empower local businesses while reinforcing our commitment to building a healthier, greener Kuwait

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored the Bloom Market, a pioneering event held at Al Raya Shopping Center organized by Seeds. The market gathered eco-friendly vendors and sustainable brands in one vibrant space. The market aimed to raise awareness about sustainability, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and encourage environmentally conscious practices within the Kuwaiti community.

The Bloom Market featured vendors across five key sustainability categories: food and beverage, lifestyle and wellness, innovation and technology, fashion and beauty, and a dedicated Bloomies section for children. The event highlighted NBK's strategic focus on fostering innovation while promoting responsible consumer behavior.

The Bloom Market sponsorship is part of NBK’s ongoing dedication to driving positive change and supporting projects that promote a sustainable and inclusive future.

As a leader in corporate responsibility, NBK continues to support initiatives that align with its sustainability strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035, focusing on environmental protection, youth empowerment, and community development.

Bloom Market was a unique opportunity to bring together organizations and individuals who share a vision for a more sustainable future.

NBK is proud to champion initiatives that encourage innovation and empower local businesses while reinforcing our commitment to building a healthier, greener Kuwait.

NBK has consistently been at the forefront of sustainability efforts in Kuwait, earning recognition for its contributions to sustainable economic development and community impact.