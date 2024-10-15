Al-Othman: We are proud to sponsor an organization that shares our vision for developing high-caliber national human capital

- We aim to provide students with the opportunities and resources to excel and feel confident as they navigate the labor market

- NBK firmly believes in the importance of education as a cornerstone in shaping the future of society

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed a cooperation agreement with Abdullah Al Salem University (AASU) to exchange expertise between the two sides in various fields, in addition to sponsoring the university’s different activities and events all year round.

This reflects NBK’s dedication to strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to develop ambitious national talent, and its constant endeavors to nurture and upskill the youth.

The 5-year cooperation agreement was signed at AASU headquarters by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, and Dr. Moudi Al-Humoud, the Founding Chairman of Abdullah Al Salem University. The signing ceremony was attended from NBK’s side by Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking Group, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM - Group Human Resources, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy Head of Consumer Banking Group. From AASU’s side, attendees included Dr. Adel Alhussainan, Secretary-General of the Founding Board, Prof. Dr. Fawaz Al-Anzi, Founding Board Member, Acting Vice President for Planning and Institutional Excellence, Informatics and Digitization, and Mrs. Nadia Al-Rashed, Head of Public Relations and Communication.

Cooperation Areas

According to the agreement, the areas of cooperation between NBK and Abdullah Al Salem University include the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the fields of entrepreneurship, knowledge economy requirements, SME business environments, data compliance and cybersecurity. It also involves cooperation in establishing and operating specialized research centers to foster economic transformations, digitization and transformation in the banking sector.

The agreement also provides for mutual cooperation in the fields of smart systems and data analytics for the financial and banking sectors, in addition to NBK’s sponsorship of the activities of students’ celebrations, honoring ceremonies, graduation projects, AASU’s admission and placement test system, as well as admission campaigns and enlightening and guidance meetings for admitted students.

Opportunities and Resources

Commenting on this, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK, said, “We are delighted to gather today to announce this agreement between NBK and the reputable Abdullah Al Salem University. This marks the beginning of a cooperation journey between us to provide AASU students with opportunities and resources that qualify them to excel in their fields of study and help them feel confident and competent as they navigate the labor market in the future.”

“The signing of this agreement underscores NBK’s firm belief in the importance of education as a cornerstone in shaping the future of society. This cooperation with AASU demonstrates our unwavering commitment to qualifying new generations of leaders, innovators and professionals in various fields by encouraging and motivating students and providing them with an innovation-friendly educational environment,” he noted.

Al-Othman concluded saying, “NBK is proud to provide sponsorship for an institution that shares our vision for excellence, progress and the developing national human capital, to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for Kuwait and its people. We hope to see the positive impact of this cooperation soon on the university’s students and outputs.”

NBK greatly focuses on strengthening communication with educational institutions reflecting its special attention to the educational sector and its endeavors to nurture and develop young talent, especially university students, being the prime driver of community development.

NBK’s educational initiatives underline its profound vision for investing in the human capital, and belief in the powerful impact of such agreements in serving the community and people. This also aligns with its leading role over long decades in nurturing and qualifying the youth to effectively navigate the labor market.