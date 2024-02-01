Al-Bahar:

The Board of Directors proposes cash dividends of 25 fils per share for 2H2023, bringing the total dividend for the year to 35 fils .

fils per share for 2H2023, bringing the total dividend for the year to . In 2023, we delivered robust financial results, showcasing the adaptability of our diverse business portfolio.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing enduring value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

We continued to solidify our prominent role as the leading contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait throughout 2023.

We actively pursue initiatives aligned with responsible business practices, further contributing to the sustainable development of Kuwait’s economy.

Al-Sager:

Throughout 2023, we continued to leverage the benefits of our diverse business portfolio and strategic investments in talent and technology.

The notable growth in our profitability for the year aligned seamlessly with the strength of our financial position.

Our core banking activities demonstrated strong performance registering increased operational momentum, particularly in international operations and wealth management.

In 2023, we exemplified the robustness of our investment philosophy in long-term growth initiatives.

We introduced innovative products and solutions designed to assist our customers in meeting their evolving banking needs.

We are making significant investments in the future to bolster our digital capabilities and enhance customer service.

In 2024, we are unwavering in our commitment to prioritize profitability, capital robustness, and sustainable growth.

As part of our strategy, we have embraced our newly introduced ESG framework, built on four pillars.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) released its full year 2023 financial results for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2023. The Group recorded a net profit of KD 560.6 million (USD 1.8 billion), up 10.1% year-on-year from KD 509.1 million (USD 1.7 billion) in 2022.

As of the end of December 2023, total assets grew by 3.7% year-on-year to reach KD 37.7 billion (USD 122.8 billion), whereas customer deposits surged by 8.8% to reach KD 21.9 billion (USD 71.6 billion). Meanwhile, total loans and advances stood at KD 22.3 billion (USD 72.6 billion), up by 6.1% year-on-year, while attributable shareholders’ equity reached KD 3.7 billion (USD 12.0 billion), growing by 7.3% year-on-year.

In terms of distributions, the Board of Directors proposed a cash dividend distribution of 25 fils per share for the second half of 2023, bringing the total cash dividends for the year to 35 fils; a payout ratio of 50% of profits attributable. The Board of Directors also proposed the distribution of 5% bonus shares. The proposed distributions are subject to approval by the Annual General Assembly, which is scheduled for March 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 68 fils per share for the year 2023, compared to 61 fils in 2022.

Mr. Hamad Al-Bahar, Group Chairman commented on the financial results: “In 2023, NBK achieved robust financial results, showcasing the adaptability of our business model and affirming our consistent progress toward delivering enduring long-term value to our customers, shareholders, and communities”.

“We persist in making substantial strides in executing our strategic agenda, and we are confident that the initiatives undertaken in the past year will serve as a catalyst for even stronger performance in the future,” Al-Bahar continued.

He also emphasized that NBK has a robust balance sheet and a stable capital base, providing support for meeting the expanding needs of its customers while simultaneously striving to achieve optimal returns for its shareholders.

Al-Bahar expressed optimism that the operational environment in Kuwait will gain momentum in the upcoming period, particularly following the attainment of political stability. This positive outlook is further bolstered by the appointment of new prime minister and government, placing a priority in its agenda on addressing economic challenges and fostering efforts to restore confidence in the business climate.

“Throughout the past year, NBK solidified its pioneering position as a leading contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait; affirmed through contributions exceeding KD 28 million across various sectors, including health, care for children and society, environmental initiatives, sports and education,” Al-Bahar stated.

Al-Bahar emphasized that sustainability has become a pivotal driver to enhance the Bank's long-term growth opportunities. He highlighted that NBK continues to undertake numerous significant initiatives supporting responsible business practices, contributing to the sustainable development of Kuwait’s economy. The latest of these initiatives was becoming a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact; recognized as the largest sustainability initiative for responsible business practices.

Meanwhile, Mr. Isam J. Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, said: “In 2023, we delivered a robust performance, experiencing growth in both revenues and profits. The favorable operational performance persisted across our business, as we continued to leverage the advantages of our diverse business portfolio and strategic investments in talent and technology”.

Al-Sager underscored that NBK’s primary business sectors demonstrated strong performance throughout the year, registering increased momentum in the operational performance across key areas including international operations and wealth management. These key segments are witnessing substantial expansion in alignment with the Group's strategic plans to grow in main markets and enhance its offerings in investment and wealth management services.

"The Group's net operating income surged by 15.6% annually, reaching KD 1.2 billion, driven by the growth of net interest income and fees and commissions." Al-Sager added.

He further explained that the growth in profitability aligns with the strength of NBK’s financial position. The expansion of the loan portfolio, total assets in general, and customer deposits was sustained while maintaining robust asset quality levels, thanks to NBK’s prudent risk management policy.

“In 2023, we witnessed a compelling demonstration of the strength of our investment philosophy in growth initiatives, underscoring the value of our customer centricity. This played a pivotal role in the sustained growth of our diverse business sectors as we persistently invested in the future throughout the year. A central focus was placed on enhancing our digital capabilities to better serve our customers.. We also introduced innovative products and solutions crafted to assist our customers in seamlessly meeting their banking needs,” Al-Sager confirmed.

He emphasized that throughout the year, NBK maintained a steadfast focus on positioning its customers at the core of its priorities, supporting their financial goals through the provision of innovative digital services and products. Notably, the bank garnered several prestigious accolades during the year, including the recognition for being the most innovative bank worldwide in delivering digital banking services by Global Finance Magazine.

“As we navigate the opportunities and challenges that the year 2024 may present, our commitment remains unwavering in maintaining a focus on profitability, capital robustness and sustainable growth. We also acknowledge the importance of closely monitoring various challenges, particularly the escalating geopolitical tensions. Consequently, we approach the future with a sense of caution, mindful of the potential impacts on the operational environment in the region,” Al-Sager said.

He highlighted that the Group, guided by a commitment to responsible leadership, has embraced a new trajectory for its ESG strategy through the formal adoption of a framework for ESG standards. This commitment is evident in the integration of ESG principles into products and services, including offerings such as green mortgage loans, consumer loans for electric cars, eco-friendly housing loans and sustainable finance value propositions.

In addition to that, NBK is committed to reducing its total operational emissions by 25% by 2025 and strives to achieve net-zero operationally by 2035. These efforts are integral to the Bank's comprehensive plans to attain carbon neutrality by 2060. These initiatives have played a role in improving NBK’s MSCI ESG ratings to BBB, in their 2023 review.

Key financial indicators for FY2023

Net operating income of KD 1.2 billion (USD 3.8 billion), up 15.6 % from 2022. Customer deposits increased by 8.8 % year-on-year to KD 21.9 billion. Total loans and advances grew by 6.1 % year-on-year to KD 22.3 billion. Total shareholders’ equity amounted to KD 3.7 billion, registering an annual growth of 7.3 %. Strong asset quality metrics, with NPL/gross loans ratio at 1.38 % and an NPL coverage ratio of 271 %. Robust Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.3 %, comfortably in excess of regulatory requirements.



About NBK:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. NBK achieved profits of USD 1.8 billion (KD 560.6 million) in 2023, while the Bank’s total assets reached USD 122.8 billion (KD 37.7 billion) by the end of 2023, and total shareholders’ equity reached USD 12.0 billion (KD 3.7 billion).

NBK is the largest conventional financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. The bank has consistently retained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, as affirmed by renowned global ratings agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch. Noteworthy is NBK's extensive network, encompassing branches, associates, and affiliates across key global financial hubs, including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore. Additionally, NBK maintains a robust regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating

• Moody's Credit Rating: A1

• Fitch Ratings: A+

• Standard & Poor's Rating: A