Driven by the successful deployment of self-service analytics through Tableau Data Management across the bank

Further cementing its leadership in innovation, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was honored with the "Best use case of data driven decision making" award at the Ninth Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2025, recently held in Dubai.

The award recognizes NBK’s successful implementation of self-service analytics through Tableau Data Management across the bank.

The Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit Awards are the first and largest independent accolades recognizing AI and analytics excellence in banking across the MENA region, evaluated by a panel of expert judges.

The award underscores NBK's continued leadership in the fast-evolving technology landscape, reflecting its strategic commitment to investing in data analysis and processing. This approach enables the Bank to gain deeper insights into customer needs and behavior while enhancing operational efficiency.

NBK's Data Office strategy is designed to empower the bank's various business sectors with data-driven decision-making, with self-service analytics serving as a core pillar of this approach.

The strategy also outlines a roadmap to enhance employee efficiency through cutting-edge programs and specialized workshops on advanced visual analytics, statistical analysis, forecasting reports, and the creation of high-performance dynamic data visualizations, alongside fostering design thinking.

The award is a testament to the Data Office team's efforts in advancing the bank's data landscape and analytical tools. It underscores the success of NBK's strategy in fostering a digital culture and enhancing AI-driven data analysis and processing, enabling more precise predictions of customer behavior and needs.

The Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit is the region's premier and only AI and data analytics event, uniting over 300 senior executives and decision-makers from the banking and financial services sector across the GCC.

The summit spotlighted the transformative impact of generative AI on business processes, best practices in risk management, leveraging quantitative AI for future opportunities, and the role of AI and analytics in decision-making. It also addressed key topics such as regulatory compliance in banking, payment innovations, cloud-based solutions, and AI integration to enhance customer trust.

NBK's Data Center was designed and developed in line with the highest international standards, enabling the bank to analyze vast amounts of data to assess customer trends and needs. This capability empowers NBK to make swift, data-driven decisions that align with customer aspirations and expectations.

For more information on the Best use case of data driven decision making Award at the Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit, please visit: https://mebankingai.com/ae/