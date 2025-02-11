Al-Kharafi: The program underscores NBK's forward-looking vision and commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the digital age

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) recognizes the vital role of enhancing the digital capabilities of local talent. In alignment with this vision, the Bank has introduced the NBK-CODED Full Stack Developer Program. This initiative, in partnership with CODED Academy, seeks to empower young professionals by providing them with advanced technical skills, deepening their expertise in programming and technology, and contributing to the ongoing digital transformation within the banking sector.

The program will take place at NBK's headquarters over 14 weeks, during which participants will undergo rigorous training designed for swift progress and maximum effectiveness. It will provide young professionals with in-depth knowledge of advanced programming languages and techniques, equipping them with the skills to apply these techniques in real-world business contexts and enhance operational delivery.

The program is structured in two phases to ensure a comprehensive and effective learning experience. The first phase serves as both a selection and foundation stage, assessing participants’ technical abilities and commitment to excel in the program. The second phase delves into advanced integrated programming languages and techniques, providing trainees with the practical knowledge and skills needed to apply their expertise in real-world business scenarios.

Furthermore, the program is an innovative initiative reflecting the Bank's commitment to supporting digital transformation and addressing the market's increasing demand for technical expertise. It aims to create a dynamic learning environment that combines educational courses, workshops, and specialized training sessions led by industry experts in programming and information technology. This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of the workforce, while empowering young national talent and fostering professional development in key technological fields.

As a frontrunner in the digital transformation journey, NBK is dedicated to supporting the country's strategic agenda by developing national talent and equipping them with essential technical skills. This commitment is particularly crucial as the reliance on digital technology continues to grow across various sectors.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Mohammed Al-Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology at NBK stated: “We understand the critical importance of advancing the digital society by enhancing the skills of national talent and increasing their expertise in science and technology. This initiative plays a pivotal role in fostering a dynamic digital workforce and encouraging engagement with content and events that drive continuous innovation. Moreover, we recognize that investing in the development of young talent will create a distinguished generation equipped to face future challenges, lead Kuwait's digital transformation, and stay ahead of the latest developments in digitization and information technology.”

“We are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and embracing innovation to shape a successful digital future. This commitment drives us to consistently launch training programs and initiatives designed to foster creativity and enhance specialized skills, including programming languages, data analysis, coding, and other critical competencies,” Al-Kharafi added.

He underscored the pivotal role this program will play in boosting digital literacy, equipping participants with the latest technological insights and tools. He further emphasized that the initiative is fully aligned with the bank's forward-thinking vision, specifically tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the digital era. This program not only underscores the bank’s dedication to fostering innovation, but also highlights its ongoing commitment to cultivating and empowering national talent.

In the meantime, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani. General Manager - Head of Group Human Resources commented: “NBK remains steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility toward Kuwaiti youth, providing comprehensive support to develop their skills and empower them to enter the competitive labor market with confidence. The bank continuously introduces training initiatives, workshops, and educational programs designed to foster creativity and innovation while keeping pace with the rapid technological advancements in the banking industry”.

"We are committed to developing a generation of highly skilled national talent equipped to drive economic growth in Kuwait and introduce innovative solutions within the banking industry. These programs play a vital role in preparing national professionals by equipping them with the knowledge and expertise needed to navigate and adapt to the fast-evolving technological landscape,” he emphasized.

Al-Ablani further highlighted that NBK remains committed to making a lasting social impact through its contributions to various programs and initiatives designed to cultivate highly skilled national talent. He highlighted that Kuwaiti youth possess immense potential and capabilities that, when properly guided, can be effectively harnessed to support the nation’s sustainable development journey.

NBK plays a key and proactive role in shaping the future of Kuwait’s youth, harnessing their energy and potential to contribute to sustainable development. The bank places great emphasis on programs and initiatives that equip young people with the essential knowledge and skills needed to foster the well-being and prosperity of both individuals and society in Kuwait. By providing the right guidance, NBK ensures that the next generation is well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to Kuwait’s growth and development.