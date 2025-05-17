In a groundbreaking move to reshape the entertainment and tourism landscape in Upper Egypt, Ebny Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Ebny Land, the first and largest international entertainment city in the region. The project is located in New Sohag City, with total investments exceeding $10 million, and in collaboration with major entertainment companies from the UK, China, and Italy.

Spanning 63,000 square meters, Ebny Land will feature over 100 rides and attractions for all age groups, along with cafes and retail shops, offering a fully integrated leisure experience for the entire family. Designed to serve over 38 million people across Upper Egypt, the city is set to become a regional destination for entertainment, tourism, and investment.

Dr. Abdallah Kamel, Chairman of Ebny, emphasized the project's alignment with Egypt’s vision for developing Upper Egypt and enhancing its infrastructure. “Ebny Land will offer world-class entertainment and create countless job opportunities while attracting local and foreign investment.” Kamel stated.

Mohamed Islam, Executive Director, added that the project reflects the company’s strategic shift toward diversified investment, expanding into family entertainment and retail alongside its core real estate ventures. Construction is expected to be completed within six months, with a grand opening to follow, in partnership with global leaders such as Frego, Midpower, E Park, Lark, Zamprela, and Childwood.

Wagdy El-Aidy, General Manager of Ebny stated that the company was founded in 2012 and has since made a significant impact through its high-quality real estate developments across Cairo and Upper Egypt.

“Our projects are built on deep market studies, tailored architectural designs, and a commitment to innovation, delivering high quality living experiences and redefining real estate standards in Egypt.”

Since its establishment in 2012, Ebny Real Estate Development has delivered over 22 landmark projects across Cairo and Upper Egypt, including residential, administrative, medical, and entertainment developments. In 2024, the company delivered its first residential project in New Sohag—Greeny Avenue—and plans to complete two more projects in Cairo by 2025.