In line with its dedication to supporting national talent starting their career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in the career fair held at Al Hamra Tower, with the participation of a variety of leading local and international companies and top private sector corporations in Kuwait.

NBK’s participation in this fair aligns with its strategy focusing on delivering its social responsibilities and supporting development. It also reflects its continuous dedication to supporting and qualifying Kuwaiti fresh graduates for the labor market and familiarizing them with its requirements to help them determine their future career paths.

The fair ran for two days, September 18th and 19th, during which NBK’s booth capture many visitors, as Group Human Resources staff showcased the promising career opportunities for male and female national candidates, briefed them on the nature of work in the banking sector, and gave them advice on choosing the right future career and how to join NBK.

NBK regards fresh graduates as a key source to attract talent that help implement its change and transformation agenda with their high potentials that need support and guidance. On the other hand, the bank provides a unique training and development environment to upskill those young talents and enable them to build a sustainable professional career.

Commenting on this, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We always seek to solidify our leadership among private sector institutions in attracting, training, upskilling national talent and qualifying them as future leaders in the banking sector. We also do our utmost endeavors to build efficient young national professionals who are able to take on leadership roles in the future and foster a sustainable future for the Kuwaiti economy.”

“We aim to boost Kuwaitization by increasing acquisition of national talent, and providing them with professional training programs as per the highest international standards to help develop their skills and expertise for a promising and sustainable career, which aligns with the objectives of New Kuwait Vision 2035, she added.

“NBK believes that sponsoring these fairs helps to provide a meeting point between private sector companies and potential candidates looking for a career, as well as to encourage fresh graduates to navigate their way into the labor market and connect directly with companies and institutions to secure job opportunities,” she noted.

NBK stands out as an attractive employer offers equal opportunities and embraces diversity in the workplace. Our recruitment strategy is based on attracting, training and developing the young national cadres through the best-in-class programs to help them build a successful career. This makes NBK the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates, while also having the highest national employee retention rate.

It is worth mentioning that NBK annually sponsors many career fairs for the Kuwaiti youth to introduce to them suitable job opportunities that meet their aspirations, reflecting its constant commitment to nurture the young national talent and qualify them for the labor market. It also provides unwavering support to all career fairs that help youth and fresh graduates to find the right job.