Al-Nasrallah: Investing in our employees is instrumental in our strategy to achieve sustainable growth and maintain our excellence and leadership

Regarding its employees as the most valuable resource, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always strives to develop them and increase their efficiency through the best training and development programs and workshops in collaboration with globally renowned educational institutions and experts. In this context, the bank organized a masterclass focusing on Leadership & Influence titled “Achieve Greater Influence and Impact with Less Effort”, in partnership with IE University - Business School Madrid.

This masterclass is the last of a series of 6 masterclasses organized by NBK covering a number of key topics including Innovation and Leadership and Effective Communication and Negotiation Skills.

The Masterclass was delivered by Professor Mark Fritz, the prominent leadership speaker, and professor at IE University - Business School Madrid and attended by 40 NBK leaders.

In the Masterclass, Mark shared with participants a framework with the ways for leaders to extend their influence to places they cannot personally reach. When leaders extend their influence and impact, they expand success, not just for themselves, but also for everyone in their team.

Mark has mentored leaders and delivered masterclasses in over 50 countries across the world. He has also delivered leadership development programs for leading companies, banks and other institutions, and taught courses on ownership, leadership and influence at prestigious business schools across Europe.

Speaking on this, Maryam Al-Nasrallah, Talent Management Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “We are always working to enhance the competencies and technical skills of our employees, including leadership capabilities and personal and professional skills. This aligns with NBK’s belief that work team efficiency is essential to ensure the quality of different banking services provided to customers, and that continuous training keeps employees abreast of the changes and developments taking place in the banking industry.”

“Investing in our employees is instrumental in our strategy to achieve sustainable growth and maintain our excellence and leadership. Therefore, NBK strives to keep pace with the latest developments in the training and development area, as part of the continuous support provided to employees to empower and qualify them through specialized programs,” she added.

“NBK has a unique work environment that is comparable with international peers. We harness all our capabilities to develop employees and always seek to unlock their creativity and innovation, which positively reflects on their performance, and help maintain our leadership position, both locally and regionally,” she noted.

Founded in 1973, IE Business School is considered one of the leading and top ranked business schools in the world according to international magazines and newspapers including Forbes, The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg.