Al-Othman: We are committed to provide exclusive offers that meet our customers’ needs and help enrich their banking experience

Our partnership with Kuwait Airways is strategic and help offer exclusive services to our customers

Al-Mutairi: We seek to leverage our strong relationships with NBK to provide distinguished services to our customers

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to reward its customers with exclusive offers that meet their needs and expectations. In this context, and in view of its strategic partnership with Kuwait Airways, the bank is offering its customers 10% discount on air tickets on Kuwaiti Airways to all destinations and on all classes.

NBK Customers can get the discount by booking through the Kuwait Airways website, using NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Infinite Credit Card, NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Signature Credit Card or NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Platinum Prepaid Card,

This offer is available for NBK Customers from the holders of eligible NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Credit and Prepaid Cards and valid until the end of this year.

NBK Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Credit and Prepaid Cards offer customers an array of benefits including earning Oasis Club Miles when using the card, redeeming earned miles for tickets with Kuwait Airways, upgrading to Business or First Class, seat selection, as well as extra baggage.

The cards also allow customers to enjoy more privileges that make travelling a lot more comfortable and luxurious, such as access to major airport lounges, travel insurance and special assistance at airports, as well as earning points with NBK Rewards Program, which can be redeemed at 900+ participating outlets.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We seek to provide exceptional rewards to our customers in addition to the top-notch banking products and services as well as advanced payment solutions, in a way that help enrich their banking experience.”

“NBK maintains solid relationships with leading institutions in many sectors, and we strive to translate our continuous cooperation with them into exclusive benefits, services and offers provided to our customers, in line with their expectations,” he added.

Al-Othman pointed out that the cooperation with Kuwait Airways comes as a continuation of NBK’s strategic long-term relationships with leading institutions, noting that such cooperation yields exclusive services to NBK Customers, and therefore, all parties are keen to maintain and strengthen it in the future.

On his part, Meshal Al-Mutairi, Director, Commercially Important Persons at Kuwait Airways, said: “Kuwait Airways is delighted to tie up with National Bank of Kuwait, being one of the leading and successful banks in Kuwait and the whole the region. We are pleased to work together to provide distinguished services to our valued customers, leveraging our strong and long-standing strategic relationships, which we always strive to reinforce through the various programs launched in partnership with NBK to meet customers’ needs.”

Al-Mutairi stressed that Kuwait Airways is committed to provide a distinguished travel experience for passengers onboard the “Blue Bird” flights, noting that NBK Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Cards represent a valuable addition to the aviation and travel package provided to travel lovers. Kuwait Airways always strives to offer integrated services for its valued customers, starting from entering Terminal 4, streamlined check-in process, until boarding and enjoying exceptional level of premium and comfortable services that meet their expectations for travel on their preferred carrier; with a luxurious and safe travel experience, he mentioned.

We also give due attention to all services, mainly including the menus onboard our fleet, which are hand-picked by the best national chefs who choose what suits our passengers and always gains their satisfaction.

Al-Mutairi concluded his statement by saying: “Kuwait Airways continues to launch exceptional programs for its customers by rewarding them with various options and services. In this context, we recently launched Oasis Platinum, the highest category of Oasis Club Cards, offering its holders an array of special benefits, mainly including pre-boarding, priority baggage delivery and extra luggage. In addition, cardholders have access to Kuwait Airways lounges in Kuwait and all the Blue Bird destinations with 2 accompanying guests, as well as date change penalty waiver, and a variety of other services.

We are also pleased to facilitate service options, whether through our website or Call Center on 171, for booking or issuing tickets or various travel packages through KAC Holidays at any hotel of choice at competitive prices. We always aspire to be the preferred airline of choice for all travelers to all destinations, including the new summer destinations that were selected based on the requests of our valued members and travelers.

NBK-Kuwait Airways Visa Credit Cards enable customers to earn up to 15,000 bonus Welcome Elite Tier Miles upon card activation, as well as up to 10,000 additional miles when spending within the first 3 months of card issuance. Customers will then earn up to 4 Oasis Club Miles for every KD 1 spent on their daily purchases, as well as earning double the Oasis Club Miles when travelling on Kuwait Airways.

