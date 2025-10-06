Amir Hanna was named Best Investor Relations Professional in Kuwait

This recognition underscores NBK’s leadership in advancing professional standards and best practices in the field of investor relations

The award reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to delivering transparent, timely, and value-driven disclosures to all stakeholders

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was distinguished with two prestigious accolades from the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) during its annual awards ceremony in Oman. The event, sponsored by the Muscat Stock Exchange, brought together leaders of GCC stock exchanges, decision-makers from global investment funds, and a wide network of investor relations professionals and experts from around the world.

NBK received the award for Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Kuwait, while Mr. Amir Hanna, Group Chief Communications Officer at NBK, was named Best Investor Relations Professional in Kuwait.

This recognition underscores NBK’s leadership in adopting world-class standards of transparency and professionalism in investor relations, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in the local and regional banking sector, while further strengthening the confidence of the investment community and stakeholders in the Bank as a trusted partner.

The awards recognize companies and individuals who excel in investor communication and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation of their investor relations programs, and based on a comprehensive survey of analysts and professional money managers.

Transparency and disclosure are measured by the clarity and comprehensiveness of information shared with investors and the public, adherence to corporate governance best practices, and the quality of annual and quarterly reports and investor presentations. They also encompass the effectiveness of communication channels with investors, ranging from conferences with investors and analysts to the use of digital platforms.

The criteria also cover the responsiveness to investor inquiries, the ease of access to information and the investor relations team, the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into disclosure and strategy, as well as the adoption of innovative communication methods aimed at enhancing the overall investor experience.

These awards reaffirm NBK’s unwavering commitment to adopting best practices in investor relations and stand as a testament to its leadership in delivering transparent, high-quality disclosures to all stakeholders. The recognition by the investment community highlights the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance communication with shareholders and analysts, while reinforcing market confidence and strengthening trust within the investor community.

NBK has consistently upheld the highest standards of governance and transparency, demonstrating clear excellence in investor relations through its ongoing efforts. The Bank maintains an open and continuous dialogue with investors, organizes regular presentations, and is committed to publishing comprehensive financial, annual, and sustainability reports that offer clear insights into its performance and strategic direction.

As a non-profit organization, MEIRA is dedicated to promoting best practices in investor relations while enhancing the reputation, efficiency, and appeal of capital markets across the Middle East.