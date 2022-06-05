Identification of customer preferences is so accurate that different offers are sent to two customers shopping at the same time and location

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received the Gold Award in “Location-based Services” category at MMA SMARTIES in the MENA region for 2021, in recognition of NBK Geo Alerts provided via NBK Mobile Banking App.

NBK is the only bank in Kuwait to win this award, and the only bank in Kuwait that provides this unique service as well.

SMARTIES Awards provided by Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) are presented to the most innovative and effective modern marketing campaigns that ran across the Middle East and North Africa region during 2021, based on the input of a jury composed of executives and entrepreneurs in many companies across various sectors, who have extensive experience in relevant fields.

The New York-based association is comprised of over 800 leading global brands operating in a variety of sectors across over 50 countries worldwide.

Naming NBK for this prestigious award demonstrates its leadership as a provider of digital banking services and its consistent striving to offer its customers the latest cutting-edge services.

The excellence of NBK Geo Alerts also reflects NBK’s efforts to provide innovative solutions that help to serve customers’ convenience, meet their needs carefully, as well as to identify their specific preferences, and reach them at the right time while shopping, notifying them with the available offers based on the interests of each customer individually.

NBK Geo Alerts is so accurate in identifying customers’ preferences and needs that it sends different offers to two customers shopping at the same time and location.

NBK is always committed to protect customers’ privacy and the confidentiality of their personal information, being a key pillar in the bank’s culture and core values all over its history, which makes it the bank customers know and trust.

Through NBK Geo Alerts, customers can receive location-based notifications about offers, discounts and promotions on their phones while shopping. This service came in line with the bank’s continuous endeavors to upgrade NBK Mobile Banking App by providing the most advanced digital solutions to meet customers’ needs.

NBK Customers can activate the service when they download or update NBK Mobile Banking App, through which they will receive notifications for discounts and offers at specific stores on their phones while shopping nearby, in addition to receiving exclusive, tailor-made promotions at the main malls in Kuwait.

For more information about the MMA SMARTIES Awards for the best services provided in the MENA region for 2021, you can visit their website:https://campaignme.com/mma-announces-smarties-mena-2021-winners/

