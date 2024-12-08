The prestigious award reinforces the bank’s position as a leading provider of innovative banking solutions to its customers, locally and regionally

NBK is reaping the rewards of the huge investments in developing its infrastructure and human capital

Selection criteria included transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, competitive pricing and innovative technologies

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) received the award of “Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Kuwait” for 2025, marking its 13th consecutive win, in Global Finance’s annual survey based on the input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts around the world.

The criteria for choosing the Foreign Exchange Providers Award winners included transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. Global Finance also considered bank submissions, input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

“In a time of global economic uncertainty and rapid technological advancement, Global Finance’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks 2025 have demonstrated exceptional expertise, resilience, and innovation in the FX sector, consistently delivering value and reliability to their clients worldwide, and excelling in a dynamic and challenging market environment,” mentioned Global Finance.

Global Finance magazine has named the winners of its 25th annual World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks chosen in 87 countries, territories and districts, seven regions and multiple global categories.

This prestigious award reaffirms NBK’s position as a local and regional leader in providing top-notch innovative banking solutions to its clients, reaping the rewards of the huge investments in developing its infrastructure to offer high-quality services as well as its investments in high-caliber banking professionals. This helped the bank ensure providing clients with highly competitive rates, top-notch customer service, and innovative solutions tailored to their individual needs.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries around the world, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

For more information about Global Finance’s Best Foreign Exchange Provider Award 2025, please visit their website: