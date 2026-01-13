NBK believes that awareness is the first line of defense against fraud.

The bank is utilizing its digital capabilities to enhance clients’ trust and protect their personal information.

The commitment of NBK toward building financial literacy is part of its social responsibility.

In line with its deep commitment to spreading financial literacy and raising awareness in society, National Bank of Kuwait maintained launching a chain of innovative initiatives and awareness campaigns throughout 2025, aiming to instill concepts of digital and financial security, prevent fraud, and improve people’s banking knowledge across different society segments.

Workshops in Collaboration with “Lee Wa Lakom” Initiative

As part of the "Let's Be Aware" campaign, NBK launched a series of educational workshops in collaboration with the "Lee Wa Lakom”" initiative, which addressed the basics of financial literacy, personal budget management, and the importance of dealing with official channels to avoid fraud. These workshops saw remarkable interaction from the participants and contributed to raising their level of financial awareness.

Awareness Sessions for Government Companies and Entities

In 2025, NBK organized awareness sessions for employees of major companies, particularly in the oil sector such as KNPC and KIPIC, in addition to a specialized course for Ministry of Interior employees, focusing on cybersecurity, digital forensics, and methods of combating money laundering and terrorist financing using modern technologies. These initiatives have strengthened the collaborative work between the banking sector and government entities, which aim to protect the Kuwaiti economy.

In line with its keenness to strengthen collaborations with the oil sector institutions and work hand in hand to combat electronic fraud and scams, NBK also organized an awareness lecture on the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign at the headquarters of the Petrochemical Industries Company, to spread banking culture and enhance financial awareness among the company’s employees.

These activities reflect NBK’s continued commitment to spreading financial knowledge and culture among society members, for not only does the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign aim to raise awareness about fraud risks, but also brings attention to highly important topics, including the best ways to benefit from banking services and products, promoting a culture of saving and investment, and other related topics.

An Innovative Digital Campaign

Among NBK’s awareness efforts in 2025 was launching a series of short educational videos across its digital platforms, covering topics such as password strength, two-factor authentication, and the importance of verifying links before entering data. This campaign specifically targeted young people and contributed to raising awareness on methods of protection against electronic fraud, achieving high viewership and interaction rates.

Financial Literacy in Schools for the Youth

Aiming to further promote building a financially and technologically aware generation, NBK’s efforts extended to include school students by organizing workshops in several private and public schools to introduce students to the basics of digital security and the importance of managing money at a young age.

These workshops saw remarkable interaction through real case studies presented by NBK’s team, who also posed questions to the students to test their understanding. This is because this session aimed to go beyond raising awareness and enable students to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their personal data when using social media sites.

Awareness is the First Line of Defense

NBK believes that awareness is the first line of defense against fraud, so the bank is constantly publishing relevant content through its social media platforms, to protect the interests of customers, enhance their trust, and build a secure banking environment in the backdrop of accelerating developments in technology and AI that brought forth new and more complex fraud techniques.

The bank is constantly making the utmost efforts to communicate with customers through its digital channels and platforms, which have the largest following among Kuwaiti banks, to raise financial awareness in society and support the efforts of CBK in protecting customers and the economy. NBK also always strives to come up with new methods to educate the public on how to protect their data and bank accounts.

Preemptive Digital Fraud Cautioning

NBK warned customers against falling victim to suspicious advertisements that use the logos of famous banks and companies to lure victims with advanced and diverse fraudulent methods and steal their money, such as deceiving them with investment opportunities in fake or worthless stocks, or through unlicensed financial investment activities, such as trading in “Forex”, as well as investment opportunities that promise exaggeratedly attractive profits.

Moreover, the bank advised customers to take heed when selecting investments, by giving serious consideration to all details such as the people they invest with, and consulting a neutral party, such as brokers or financial advisors licensed by the investment authority, to ensure they do not fall victim to fraud.

More on being preemptively prepared, NBK also advised customers to follow the instructions and guidelines of banks and CBK bulletins on how to avoid fraudulent messages and hacking banking applications attempts, in addition to paying attention to suspicious transactions, as well as following the principles of online security, not sharing banking data with anyone, and taking all other precautions that would protect the confidentiality of passwords.

NBK also advised using only trusted applications when logging into online banking services and stressed the importance of using official websites and applications when paying bills, such as accessing official service pages through the government's "Sahl" application and avoiding the use of the Google search engine as it will display many pages similar to government websites. This exposes users to fraud, scams, and theft of their bank accounts simply by clicking on payment links.

The bank also stressed the need for caution and vigilance when making any bill payments to any service provider, emphasizing the importance of verifying that the website used is the official one, and the same applies to online shopping. The security and reliability of the websites of the stores logged into must be checked, making sure that they are protected, encrypted and use the secure https protocol.

Finally, NBK stressed the importance of regularly reviewing bank account activity to identify any unauthorized or suspicious transactions, as unauthorized payments often occur after credit cards, banking or personal information are stolen, or smartphones are hacked through fake applications, also emphasizing the need to change passwords regularly and not using the same passwords for multiple accounts.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As one of the leading financial institutions in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as a wide range of training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime, in addition to its presence on all its social media platforms.