Al-Dakhil:

NBK is keen on demonstrating its digital excellence and enriching its customers’ banking experience with innovative products and services.

As part of its commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations, National Bank of Kuwait launched new updates and enhancements on the NBK Mobile Banking App that aim to facilitate customer experience, provide better control, and ensure flexibility and convenience as they manage their finances digitally.

The latest NBK Mobile Banking App updates offer customers major benefits that allow them to navigate and manage their finances anywhere and at any time, including:

Start your investment journey

Watani Investment Company (NBK Invest), the investment arm of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Group, announced the launch of enhanced digital investment features within the NBK Mobile Banking App, offering clients a seamless and integrated investment experience. The new update introduces a dedicated investment dashboard that enables users to easily view available investment products, subscribe to funds, and monitor their portfolio directly through the app. This enhancement makes the process of opening accounts for NBK Invest's comprehensive range of investment solutions clear and convenient, allowing access to a range of investment solutions, including Money Market Funds, Brokerage Services, Guided Investments, and Equity and Bond Funds. The initiative reflects NBK Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that enhance accessibility, convenience, and engagement, empowering clients to manage their wealth securely through the NBK Mobile App.

Apply for International Mortgages

NBK now offers customers the convenience of applying for international mortgages through the Mobile Banking App. This service allows eligible customers to register their interest to buy property outside Kuwait in locations such as the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal and UAE by submitting their request through the App

To do so, eligible customers can apply in a matter of minutes, providing our valued clients with a quick and slick digital service to fulfil their international property ambitions.

Topping up Prepaid Cards easily Using K-net

Another great feature the new updates include is loading up Prepaid Cards using K-net payment gateway, and it can be done very easily, whether through the NBK Mobile Banking App dashboard or card details screen.

To do so, customers should simply tap on the quick action button under the card titled: “Load”, which will take them to the “Loading Options” screen to choose which method of loading they desire.

Another channel customers can load their prepaid cards with is K-net, by inputting the desired amount for loading the card, after which the K-Net portal will open to add the debit card details. Once complete, a “success” screen will display on the NBK Mobile Banking App.

NBK Mobile Transfers

This service allows NBK Mobile Banking App users to send or receive money instantly to other NBK customers by making their mobile number visible on the app and making the transaction without the need to provide their NBK account number. By having this option, customers can enjoy processing their transfer transactions in seconds.

This service will also allow customers to pay their friends back for lunch or dinner, for instance, or even collect money from a group of friends and family for a gift on social and personal occasions.

Commenting on these updates and enhancements, Mr. Mohammad Al-Dakhil, AVP – Head of Digital Banking Channels at NBK, said: “We are continuously upgrading the NBK Mobile Banking App experience by introducing new features that reflect our commitment to delivering smart, convenient, and fast digital banking experience. With these ongoing enhancements, we aim to enable our customers to manage their finances and transactions with great ease and flexibility”.

Additionally, Al-Dakhil emphasized that the increasing customer interest in using the NBK Mobile Banking App has contributed to increased penetration and customer engagement with its services, which enhanced its position as the go-to solution for daily banking services.

Finally, Al-Dakhil highlighted that NBK is keen on demonstrating its digital excellence and enriching its customers’ banking experience with innovative products and services.

With its Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to provide customers with a secure opportunity to manage their money easily and at any time. NBK Mobile Banking App allows customers to perform various banking transactions such as opening new accounts, viewing account transactions and credit cards, viewing the total NBK Miles Points and NBK Rewards Points, making Credit Card and digital bill payments, in addition to locating NBK branches, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and Cash Deposit Machines in Kuwait, and updating personal information, among various other services.

The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, as well as Huawei App gallery.