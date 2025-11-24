In a landmark move that reaffirms its position as a leader in financial innovation, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced the launch of Kuwait’s first-ever Point-of-Sale (POS) Financing solution, exclusively tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This groundbreaking service marks a major milestone in SME banking, offering businesses access to financing of up to KD 30,000, based solely on their sales processed through NBK’s POS devices a first-of-its-kind offering in the local market.

NBK’s POS Financing solution is designed to meet the real needs of growing businesses. Eligible customers those with POS sales exceeding KD 50,000 over the past 12 months can apply easily through NBK’s business banking channels. Once approved, funds are deposited directly into their accounts, enabling swift access to capital for expansion, equipment purchases, inventory management, and day-to-day operations.

“We are proud to be the first bank in Kuwait to introduce a financing solution that is directly linked to business performance,” said Mr. Bader Al-Ansari, Business Banking Sales and Acquisition Manager at NBK. “This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering SMEs with smart, accessible financial tools that drive growth and strengthen Kuwait’s economy.”

NBK’s POS Financing is not only fast and flexible it is also a strategic enabler for entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to scale efficiently. The application and disbursement process is streamlined, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum impact.

Business banking customers can apply at any of NBK’s designated branches, including:

NBK Headquarters -main branch

Surra

Sharq

NBK Headquarters - Level 26

Fintas

Ghazali

Ras Al-Salmiya

Al-Siddiq

Or by contacting their NBK relationship manager directly.

NBK continues to offer a comprehensive suite of business banking services tailored to SMEs, including financing solutions, digital tools, and expert consultations reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in the growth journey of Kuwait’s business community.