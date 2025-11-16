Al-Othman:

“Fintech Services” embody our vision to redefine the financial landscape through innovation

The services are specifically tailored to meet the needs of fintech companies and digital businesses

NBK seeks to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a regional hub for fintech innovation

Building on its leadership in driving digital transformation across Kuwait’s banking sector and the wider region, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced the launch of its FinTech Services, an initiative aimed at accelerating Kuwait’s digital transformation and strengthening its position as a regional leader in financial innovation.

The new services include Virtual IBAN (VIBANs) accompanied by secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Bin Sponsorship as well as QR Code Cash Withdrawal. These services were specifically designed to meet the needs of fintech companies and digital businesses.

Introducing these services specifically designed for licensed E-Wallet providers, ensuring secure integration and delivery of fully compliant local digital payment solutions in line with the regulations of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). These services enable fintech companies to seamlessly connect with NBK’s trusted infrastructure, allowing them to offer safe, efficient, and compliant financial services to a broader customer base promoting financial inclusion.

NBK’s advanced infrastructure and the launch of these services provides an ideal environment for licensed fintech companies, enabling them to scale efficiently, accelerate innovation, and deliver cutting-edge financial solutions that serve both individuals and businesses. The Bank also contributes to unlocking new opportunities for national talent and local technologies, fostering sustainable development across the financial sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer & Digital Banking at NBK Group, stated: “At NBK, we take great pride in being at the forefront of digital banking innovation in Kuwait. Our Fintech Services reflect our vision to redefine the financial landscape through innovation, collaboration, and technological leadership. By providing access to NBK’s trusted digital infrastructure, we aim to accelerate Kuwait’s digital transformation and reinforce its position as a leading regional hub for fintech innovation.”

Al-Othman stressed that by unlocking access to NBK’s cutting-edge infrastructure, the Bank is not only advancing financial inclusion but also igniting a new era of digital innovation—empowering entrepreneurs and fintech pioneers to deliver secure, intelligent solutions that shape the future of finance.”

Al-Othman added that, as a pioneer in digital banking in Kuwait, NBK continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, cybersecurity, and data-driven financial solutions. Over the years, the Bank has introduced a series of market-leading digital services, reaffirming its role in empowering Kuwait’s financial sector and positioning itself as a trusted partner within the regional fintech ecosystem.

Furthermore, Al-Othman highlighted that NBK continues to lead next-generation banking technologies, setting new benchmarks in innovation, digital infrastructure, and customer experience across Kuwait and the wider region.