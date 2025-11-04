NBK’s retiree package is thoughtfully designed to deliver convenience, care, and value — every step of the way.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) introduces a first-of-its-kind retirees package, designed to enrich the retirement experience with a powerful combination of financial benefits, health services, and lifestyle offers.

This exclusive package reflects NBK’s deep commitment to supporting the retirement community, and we are proud to be the only bank with a dedicated branch inside the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) – a testament to our focus on serving retirees where it matters most.

Tailored Banking Privileges

NBK’s retirees package offers competitive deposit interest rates and premium banking services that ensure financial peace of mind. Retirees can benefit from attractive returns on various deposit options, with rates reaching up to 3.875%, depending on the deposit type and duration.

Additionally, retirees are eligible for lifetime-free NBK credit cards (Visa Signature, World Mastercard, Visa Platinum) upon meeting simple criteria such as pension transfer or a qualifying deposit.

Convenience at Your Doorstep

For Thahabi retirees, NBK now extends Home Banking services, previously exclusive to Privilege customers. Through trusted partners like Peacock Concierge and Q’go Concierge, retirees can receive banking documents without visiting a branch – offering comfort, convenience, and time-saving access.

Health & Wellness Benefits

Retirees enjoy a complimentary subscription to Al Seef Hospital’s Rayan Care Program, with options including cashback points, free consultations, or lab tests tailored to their needs.

NBK also offers a comprehensive wellness assessment in partnership with Fawzia Sultan Healthcare Network, covering both physical and mental health – a one-time bundled service delivered by a specialized medical team.

Travel & Lifestyle Offers

To make travel more rewarding, retirees receive a 5% instant discount on Q’go Online holiday packages, including flights and hotels. Offers are easily accessible via NBK Mobile App, website, or Q’go VIP lounges.

For tech enthusiasts, NBK provides a 2% instant discount at X-Cite Electronics on in-store purchases using NBK Credit Cards (excluding Apple products and prepaid cards) on top of 10% in NBK KWT Points when using NBK Kuwait Visa infinite Credit Card

A Message from NBK

“At NBK, we believe retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunity and comfort,” said Mr. Abdullah Al-Najdi, AVP – Consumer Banking Group at NBK. “This package is thoughtfully designed to reflect our appreciation for retirees, combining financial security with lifestyle benefits that truly make a difference.”

NBK continues to innovate and invest in initiatives that enhance community well-being, ensuring our customers enjoy a comprehensive, convenient, and rewarding banking experience.