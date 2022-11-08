In the context of providing customers with the most advanced digital solutions to enable them enjoy its top-notch banking services in a quick and easy way, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched a new service allowing customers to digitally sign all required documents related to various services including: obtaining a loan/credit card or increasing credit card limit. The service can be availed through NBK Online Banking and NBK Mobile Banking without the need to visit the branch, and NBK is launching this service in Kuwait for both personal loans, credit cards or credit card limit increase.

The new service is a continuation of the fully-digital account opening service, without visiting the branch, which was launched by the bank last year.

To avail this service, customers must primarily register and activate their Digital Signature through the PACI self-service kiosks and do the needed steps in front of the kiosk (customer must have a valid smart Civil ID to register using the kiosk). After downloading the Kuwait Mobile ID App, customers must first tap on “Settings”, “Cancel Mobile ID” and “Confirm” prior to enrollment. Self-service kiosks are available at some of NBK Branches such as (NBK Headquarters, The Avenues (IKEA side) and Surra branch)

Customers can now apply for a loan or credit card and sign all required documents digitally using PACI’s “Kuwait Mobile ID” App in easy and simple steps.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We seek to provide an integrated digital banking experience offering our customers the most advanced digital products and services, as well as digital payment solutions that meet their needs, as per the latest international standards.”

“Digital services have become a necessity, in view of the exceptional circumstances we have been through and the rapid technological advancements, as clearly manifested in customers’ increasing reliance on digital channels for their transactions,” he added.

Al-Othman continued: “We are committed to provide our customers with the latest services exclusively, as usual. The new service is a continuation of a series of digital banking services that we were the first to launch in Kuwait over the recent past period, aiming to offer our customers quick and easy banking, while ensuring their convenience and safety.”

“We are keen to sustain our digital excellence, which we consider as a key part of our relentless efforts to consolidate NBK’s leadership. To this end, we are moving ahead with our digital transformation roadmap, capitalizing on our tremendous technological infrastructure built over the years, through which we stepped ahead of all competitors, and continuing to work on translating these efforts into advanced solutions that live up to our customers’ expectations,” he concluded.

NBK strives to upgrade its NBK Mobile Banking App by introducing new services and enhancements recently including allowing customers to apply for a loan or credit card, and increase credit card limit through simple steps giving them easy access to NBK products. In addition, customers can open a fixed deposit in various currencies in a more flexible way, as well as create a monthly standing order, avail investment funds’ services, as well as transfer money to NBK Capital International Brokerage Account for a seamless investment experience, and last but not least, providing OTP autofill feature.

NBK continues to provide the most advanced digital banking services and payment solutions in line with its Digital Transformation Strategy, which focuses primarily on meeting its customer needs by developing its digital channels to offer world-class banking services and payment solutions.

