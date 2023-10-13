National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received four prestigious awards at Qorus Banking Innovation Awards 2023 held in Dubai to spotlight innovations in the field of financial services in the Middle East region.

NBK was nominated in 4 categories including Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking, SME Bank of the Year 2023, Core Offering Innovation, and Reimagining the Customer Experience.

NBK received the Gold Award in Reimagining the Customer Experience category for delivering exceptional banking services and solutions that enable customers to quick and hassle-free banking, through state-of-the-art ITM devices.

The bank also received the Bronze Award for its “Bankee” program in the Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking category, which recognizes the innovations made by institutions to integrate ESG standards into their operations. “Bankee” won this award in appreciation of contribution to promoting financial inclusion and raising financial literacy among government and private school students in Kuwait.

In Core Offering Innovation category, NBK received the Bronze Award for adopting the most advanced technologies and services in payment systems, as well as providing a wide range of cutting-edge digital payment solutions.

The fourth recognition was in the SME Banking category as the bank received the Silver Award in “SME Bank of The Year” for demonstrating exceptional customer support by providing innovative and digital offerings that are designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Qorus is a global non-profit organization established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies. Headquartered in Paris, Qorus serves financial institutions on all continents, with offices in Brussels, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, London, Milan, Seoul, and Tokyo.

NBK is the largest financial institution in Kuwait with effective market dominance in the commercial banking market and has been consistently awarded one of the highest credit rating of all banks in the region from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings. NBK also stands out in terms of its local and international network, which includes branches and subsidiaries in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore alongside its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE.