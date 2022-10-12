Al-Ablani: NBK makes its best endeavors to safeguard employees’ health, regarding them as its most valuable resource

The agreement improves accessibility to medical services for 2,000 employees at the bank’s headquarters

The First Aid Unit is equipped with highly advanced equipment as per the requirements of health authorities

We urge our employees to follow a healthy lifestyle and work constantly to raise awareness about the importance of regular check-ups

Regarding its employees as the most valuable resource, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) gives top priority to safeguarding their health and wellness. In this context, the bank announced signing a cooperation agreement with Wara Hospital to manage the First Aid Unit that will provide services to employees at the bank’s headquarters.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, and Dr. Ghanima Al Omer, CEO of Wara Hospital.

Under this agreement, Wara Hospital will provide medical examinations and tests, and receiving specialized visiting doctors from various specialties, in addition to organizing awareness seminars periodically with doctors to educate employees in many areas, including mental and physical health, as well as other general care areas.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani said: “This agreement will significantly improve accessibility to medical services, through the services to be provided by the First Aid Unit to around 2000 employees at NBK’s Headquarters. The Unit will be equipped with highly advanced equipment as per the requirements of the Ministry of Health.”

“NBK adopts a broader perspective for employees’ welfare including a variety of programs and activities focusing on promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about the importance of regular check-ups through these programs and medical advice on mental and general health issues via the bank’s interactive platforms and social media channels,” he added.

Al-Ablani noted: “NBK firmly believes in the importance of promoting the health and safety of its key stakeholders, including employees and customers, regarding this as an integral part of its sustainable development approach. To this end, the bank regularly updates its Health and Safety Policy which are prepared according to regional and international best practices in the health and safety area.

NBK boasts its unique workplace culture that raises the motto of “Employees Health and Safety First”, believing that improving the health of employees will positively reflect on their job performance and the quality of the products and services provided by the bank.

On her part, Dr. Ghanima Al Omer, the CEO of Wara Hospital expressed her pleasure with this partnership, which ties Wara Hospital with a prestigious and leading banking brand like National Bank of Kuwait, stressing that the hospital aims to strengthen this partnership by providing high-quality medical services.

It is worth mentioning that NBK maintains a robust workplace culture, providing limitless support to its employees, which helps them achieve continuous growth and development and build a sustainable career.

