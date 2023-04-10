Handa: Our mission is to provide our customers with a world-class banking service that exemplifies our position as a market leader through the introduction of ground-breaking new products

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide the best financing solutions, exclusive offers, and launch new products and services that meet the diverse banking needs of our customers, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has unveiled one-of-a-kind commercial credit cards that provide financial solutions for businesses. These credit cards are the first of their kind in the country, and they reinforce the bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences.

The new Commercial Cards include:

NBK Executive Visa Signature Credit Card: Designed with a distinctive metallic finish, with 1.5% cashback

NBK Commercial Visa Signature Credit Card: with 1.5% cashback

NBK Commercial Visa Platinum Prepaid Card: with 1% cashback

Applying for Commercial Cards is a hassle-free process, and customers can do so easily using either NBK Online Banking for Corporate Banking or through the Relationship Manager

Key benefits of Commercial Cards

The Commercial Cards offer several advantages, including the opportunity for customers to earn unlimited cashback of 1.5%, which is deposited to their card on a monthly basis - a first-of-its-kind feature in Kuwait. Additionally, customers can use virtual cards that facilitate easy fund access while safeguarding their actual card number.

Additional benefits of the newly introduced cards include a lifetime free feature with no annual fees and a consolidated statement accessible to customers through the Visa Spend Clarity for Business platform. This includes easy-to-use expense tracking tools, spend management controls, virtual cards and plenty of business features and solutions.

The Visa Spend Clarity for Business platform provides effective work management and enables card spend control through transaction notifications, as well as intuitive dashboards and streamlined reporting that can be easily integrated with various accounting softwares.

Visa Commercial Cards offer its cardholders various perks like extended warranty and buyer protection, which are great for everyday business purchases. All this, plus access to free travel insurance, travel offers and exclusive discounts.

In recognition of the innovative design and cutting-edge functionality of the Commercial Cards, Visa has presented NBK with the “Excellence in Commercial Card Launch” Award.

Mr. Pradeep Handa General Manager - Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance Group at National Bank of Kuwait commented on this launch, saying, “The newly launched Commercial cards are the first of-their kind in Kuwait. They offer distinctive financial solutions that enable businesses to have great flexibility and control over their expenses. This aligns with NBK’s objective to providing customers with a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience, along with market-leading products that reflect our leadership position.”

“With its extensive experience in understanding the unique needs of businesses, NBK is constantly striving to enhance the quality of its banking services to provide the essential support needed to drive the growth of their operations,” he added.

Handa noted that in creating unique and value added banking solutions for customers, NBK constantly emphasizes innovation, with the purpose of assisting its customers to achieve their goals by providing them with the tools and resources they need to manage their finances effectively.

“NBK collaborates closely with its customers to identify their requirements and establish strong relationships with them. Moreover, the Bank invests in developing new products and services that exceed their expectations,” he emphasized.

Ankush Devadason, Visa’s Head of Financial Institutions for Kuwait, said: “As the global leader in digital payments, Visa strives to provide innovative and rewarding solutions that address the evolving payment needs of businesses everywhere. These Visa commercial credit cards provide NBK’s corporate clients an attractive cashback proposition as well as increased layer of visibility into spending that will help to lower the costs of doing business.

The cards are also backed by Visa’s security technology and offer worldwide acceptance at our 70 million plus merchant locations worldwide. We are therefore excited to partner with NBK and support their efforts in bringing innovative and rewarding payment solutions to their corporate clients in Kuwait.

” Commercial Cards are now available for all corporate banking and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about the card, please visit NBK’s website at nbk.com