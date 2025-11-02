Al-Ablani:

National Bank of Kuwait celebrated the graduation of a new batch of trainees from Moody’s Advanced Credit Certification Program for the year 2025. Organized by the bank in collaboration with Moody’s Credit Rating Agency, this program aims to enhance the bank employees’ skills and elevate the quality of its human capital.

The graduation ceremony was held at NBK headquarters, attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, Chief Executive Officer of NBK– Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO, NBK-Kuwait, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Digital Banking Group at NBK, Mr. Zaid Al-Sager, Deputy CEO – International Banking Group at NBK, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK, Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, CEO – Corporate and Transactional Banking Group, and a group of distinguished bank leaders, who commended the graduates' efforts and dedication in completing this program, which is the third and final edition of the three certification levels offered by the bank.

The program was delivered to two separate groups of employees representing vital sectors within the bank, including corporate banking and transactions, personal banking, international banking, foreign companies, and risk management.

Moreover, the participants received training covering a comprehensive range of specialized topics, including syndicated loans, advanced credit, advanced financial statement analysis, liquidity risk assessment, and corporate debt restructuring, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet contemporary banking challenges.

On this occasion, Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at the National Bank of Kuwait, commented: “We are extremely proud of the graduation of this distinguished batch of trainees from the Moody’s Advanced Credit Certification Program, which is an embodiment of our philosophy that believes in the importance of investing in human capital and preparing competent future leaders who are equipped with a strategic vision, innovation, and the highest international qualifications”.

Al-Ablani added: "At NBK, we don't simply provide training programs; we build sustainable career paths and instill a culture of practical empowerment. This program is part and parcel of our comprehensive strategy to develop and enhance the capabilities of our employees across all Group levels, ensuring they keep pace with the latest developments and trends in the banking sector”.

He continued: "We firmly believe that investing in our employees is the cornerstone of achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the bank's leadership. Therefore, we are committed to providing the best training and development programs in collaboration with prestigious global institutions”.

Furthermore, Al-Ablani pointed out that the Moody's Advanced Credit Certification Program is designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge and practical skills in vital areas, enhancing their ability to make enlightened financial decisions. He also emphasized that the graduates' dedication to completing this advanced program reflects their passion for learning and development, and that NBK is confident that they will effectively contribute to supporting its future aspirations and enhancing its market leadership.

Through these training initiatives, Al-Ablani highlighted, NBK confirms its commitment to building qualified national banking professionals capable of spearheading the future of the financial sector in Kuwait and the region, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

It is worth noting that NBK’s training partnership with Moody's reflects its plan to lay a strong foundation for the professional development of its employees across the Group. This partnership, in collaboration with the world's most prestigious universities and educational institutions, contributes to qualifying banking leaders and aiding them with sufficient experience, in addition to training them to face the various challenges of banking.