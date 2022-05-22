Winner of 6 Awards for Best Fund over 3, 5, and 10 Years – Equity Kuwait

Kuwait: NBK Capital has been named the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Kuwait 2022 Winner of six awards for the NBK Kuwait Equity Fund, as Best Equity Kuwait Fund Over Three, Five and Ten Years in the categories of MENA Markets Fund Awards and MENA Markets Domestic Fund Awards.

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

On this occasion, Shadi Khadder, Head of MENA Asset Management at NBK Capital said, “We are proud of this recognition which is an important testament to the great abilities of our award-winning asset management team and being the leader in Kuwait and one of the best in the Gulf region. It reflects the success of our investment philosophy that focuses on sustainable capital growth and sound investment strategies. Winning these prestigious awards is an additional evidence of the team’s professional experience, proven track record over more than 12 years, and the strong performance of our Kuwait and Gulf Equity investment products.”

Khadder added, “NBK Capital’s leading industry position comes as a result of its relentless pursuit of developing innovative solutions that cater to our clients’ needs and objectives and achieve rewarding financial returns in the long-run.”

Khadder concluded his statement by thanking the Asset Management team, whose efforts and hard work have resulted in distinguished results culminated in winning Lipper Awards for the second year in a row.

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv stated: “The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain. Markets are ebbing and flowing along with the sentiments and emotions of investors as the pandemic continues to cloud outlooks and change perspectives. Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earnings statements and factoring in impacts of viral waves – making active management more challenging than ever. We applaud the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as NBK Capital for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios in a time of unprecedented change.”

NBK Capital is a leading asset manager in the region, having more than US$7.8 billion assets under management locally, regionally and globally, as of 31 March 2022 it has professional investment teams located in Kuwait and several other markets in the GCC.

About NBK Capital:

NBK Capital, a leading investment firm in the region, established in 2005, sets the standard in growth-focused innovative financial products and services. An excellent investment house, NBK Capital’s customer-centric approach provides forward-thinking solutions that address the specific investment needs of investors, both institutional customers and high net worth individuals. NBK Capital leverages local and regional experience and expertise by combining the strengths, resources and global network of the National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region, with best-in-class investment structuring and execution, on a broad array of financial strategies to consistently deliver integrated value-added solutions, innovative products, objective research, creative thinking, timely implementation and excellence in service. Operating regionally from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt, and with over 165 investment professionals, NBK Capital prides itself on a reach and scale that is global, a presence that is regional and a service level that always remains personal.