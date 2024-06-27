As part of its active efforts to enhance financial awareness and inclusion among all sectors of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to promote the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational content including video clips, messages and tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications, aiming to raise awareness among the public and familiarize them with the various fraudulent schemes and protection methods.

NBK stressed that customers should ensure using official websites and apps when making bill payments, advising them to use the ‘Sahel’ app to direct them to official websites and apps to avoid any scams.

With the increasing fraudulent techniques used by scammers to deceive victims, NBK always seeks to raise awareness among customers and familiarize them with these different schemes as well as provide them with the tips and precautions to steer clear of these threats.

Fraud often occurs when users google a service website to pay bills, as they get many clones that simulate official websites, which exposes users to fraud, scams and stealing of their bank accounts when they click the bill payment links.

The bank stressed that precautions should be taken when making any service bill payments, by ensuring to use the entity’s official website. The same should be followed also in case of online shopping by verifying that stores websites are secure and legitimate before signing in, and also checking that these websites are protected and encrypted using https protocol.

Furthermore, the bank warned of using public Wi-Fi for online shopping, as these networks are unsecure and unprotected, which makes them easily prone to hacking, and stealing customers’ personal and banking information. It also urged customers to avoid saving any banking or personal information on the browser used to log in to the online shopping store.

NBK leverages its powerful customer communication capabilities and sector-leading social media platforms to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as many training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

The “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region focusing on raising banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, raising awareness on high-risk investments, maximizing benefit from banking services, promoting savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.