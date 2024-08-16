The bank stressed on never clicking links with unknown sources that may redirect the user to clone webpages

Reflecting its active role in promoting financial literacy and inclusion among all sectors of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues promoting the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational content including video clips, text messages, and tips across its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications, aiming to raise awareness among all people and familiarize them with the various fraud schemes and required precautions.

In this context, the bank called to check website URL to ensure using the legitimate website when shopping or making any banking transactions online to avoid falling victim to fraud.

NBK also stressed on never clicking any links from unknown sources, whether via e-mail or social media platforms, which may redirect the user to clone websites, as scammers make clone webpages that look exactly like well-known shopping websites, so, it is necessary to check the URL before entering any credentials or banking information.

With the ever-growing fraud threats using various techniques, NBK is keen to protect customers and increase their awareness of how to steer clear of these threats by following the tips provided across its digital channels.

The bank also affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such messages representing fraud attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or information.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.