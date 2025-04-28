Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group, a division of leading global air and travel services provider dnata, returns to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 - the region’s premier travel and tourism trade event - with an expanded presence and a refreshed stand design. This year, the group will spotlight the latest updates to its distinctive UAE-based products and services, designed to inspire and attract travellers from across the globe.

A key highlight for the Group this year is The Fort – Lisaili, a newly launched desert entertainment destination in Dubai. Operated by destination management company and tour provider Arabian Adventures, the immersive venue offers a variety of experiences set against an iconic backdrop of a desert fort. At ATM 2025, a scaled-down replica of The Fort will be on display at dnata’s stand, giving visitors a unique ‘taste of the desert’ from the Dubai World Trade Centre. Located just 45 minutes from the event venue, Arabian Adventures is also inviting attendees to experience The Fort in person while in the city.

Making their ATM debut with their dedicated spaces at the dnata Travel Group stand are Destination Asia, a leading destination management company specialising in bespoke travel experiences across East and Southern Asia, as well as dnata Representation Services - Land, which offers tailored sales, marketing, PR, infrastructure, and call centre solutions to some of the world’s most prominent travel brands.

Other dnata Travel Group brands at ATM this year include airport hospitality services provider marhaba, leisure accommodation wholesale specialist Yalago, digital B2B attractions marketplace priohub, and travel consolidator Gold Medal. Representatives from across the wider dnata Group will also be on hand throughout the event to meet industry partners and customers.

John Bevan, CEO, dnata Travel Group commented: “ATM Dubai is an opportunity for us to spotlight the innovation and ambition driving our UAE-based travel brands. With strong growth in both inbound and outbound travel, we’re seeing travellers seek out deeper, more personalised experiences, and our offerings are built to meet that demand. From the heart of the desert to the heart of Asia, our goal is to enhance every step of the journey - before, during, and beyond the trip itself."

Representatives from the dnata Travel Group will also share insights and experiences in the following conference sessions during the event this year: