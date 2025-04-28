RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed an agreement with Alissa Universal Motors, a subsidiary of Abdullatif Alissa Group Holding, to establish a logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. The project involves an investment of up to SAR 300 million and will cover an area of 382,000 square meters. The park will be dedicated to the import and re-export of vehicles and spare parts.

The agreement was signed by the Acting President of the Saudi Ports Authority, Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, and the Managing Director of Abdullatif Alissa Group Holding, Mr. Abdullah Abdulmohsen Alissa.

The establishment of the logistics park is part of Mawani’s initiatives aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. It aims to create high-efficiency logistics parks within and beyond the ports, supporting national development and empowering the Kingdom’s economic and social ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030.

The logistics park will include a 7,000-square-meter warehouse for spare parts storage and a logistics area capable of accommodating more than 13,000 vehicles and trucks. This initiative will enhance the competitive advantage and regional standing of King Abdulaziz Port as a logistics hub, provide specialized logistics services, increase private sector contributions to economic development, and promote economic diversification.

It is worth noting that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam plays a pivotal role in connecting the Kingdom to global economies. The port is distinguished by its advanced infrastructure and integrated logistics facilities, making it an attractive destination for major international companies.

