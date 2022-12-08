National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) today brings Apple Pay to its customers, providing a safer, more secure, and private way to pay. NBK customers can now use Apple Pay in retail stores, electronics stores, restaurants, coffee shops and more — everywhere contactless payments are accepted.

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay can also be used on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information — they can simply pay with just a touch or a glance.

“We always strive to provide our customers with the latest payment solutions and are thrilled to bring Apple Pay to NBK cardholders. This new addition allows NBK customers to easily and securely add their credit and debit cards to their Apple Wallet, and conveniently pay online, in-store or in apps,” Mohammed Al-Othman, General Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Once a customer adds a NBK credit or debit card to Wallet, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away, and continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by NBK’s cards.

NBK, a frontrunner in digital banking, is dedicated to providing its customers with the most advanced and innovative digital payment solutions, improving their banking experience, and better accommodating their dynamic and ever-changing financial requirements.

-Ends-

For more information on Apple Pay, visit:

https://www.apple.com/kw/apple-pay/

For more information on Nation Bank of Kuwait, please visit:

https://www.nbk.com/kuwait