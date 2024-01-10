National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was awarded “Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Kuwait” for 2024, for the 12th consecutive time in Global Finance’s annual survey based on the input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts around the world.

The criteria for choosing the Foreign Exchange Providers Award winners included transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. Global Finance also considered bank submissions, input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

On this occasion, Global Finance mentioned, “This year’s winning FX banks have invested heavily to both increase the breadth of the FX services they offer and provide innovative FX tools to help their clients navigate headwinds.”

Global Finance magazine has named its 24th annual World’s Best Foreign Exchange Providers in 87 countries including 7 different global regions, as well as the winning providers for FX research and analysis and for FX trading technology.

NBK was listed among the Best Foreign Exchange Providers in the Middle East and the World, in terms of providing FX market services along with major international financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, BBVA, Société Générale, and UBS.

Receiving this prestigious award reaffirms NBK’s position as a local and regional leader in providing top-notch innovative banking solutions to its clients. This leadership is the fruit of the bank’s huge investments in developing its infrastructure to offer high-quality services as well as its investments in high-caliber banking professionals.

Furthermore, it is a testimonial to the dedication and hard work of NBK Treasury team who strive tirelessly to ensure providing clients with highly competitive rates, top-notch customer service, and innovative solutions tailored to their individual needs.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries around the world, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

For more information about Global Finance’s Best Foreign Exchange Provider Award 2024, please visit their website: https://www.gfmag.com/