National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to reward its customers with an outstanding array of draws, prizes and offers all year round. In this context, the bank announced Minor Hoor Mahmoud Hamza Abul as the winner of Al Jawhara monthly prize worth KD 125,000 for July 2022.

The draw was held in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representatives from NBK, as well as a representative from Deloitte who oversee Al Jawhara monthly and quarterly draws.

Al Jawhara Account gives customers the opportunity to enter draws and win prizes of KD 5,000 weekly, KD 125,000 monthly as well as the grand prize of KD 250,000 quarterly. Every KD 50 deposited into Al Jawhara Account gives the customer a chance to be one the next lucky winners, and if no withdrawal or transfers are made on the account during the holding period, customers will receive an additional chance for every KD 50 held in the account, doubling their chance to win.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking Group, National Bank of Kuwait, said: “By offering weekly and monthly draws and prizes, Al Jawhara Account is a key part of NBK’s strategy to rewards customers, while doubling as an outstanding means for saving, making profit and planning for the future.”

Al-Nusif added: “We are always closer to our customers by communicating with them through multiple channels in order to identify their needs and expectations as well as measure their satisfaction with our products and services.”

“We are committed to reward our customers through weekly, monthly and quarterly draw, as we continue to offer them more unique rewards and campaigns to make them stand out and benefit more from NBK’s excellence and leadership,” he added.

Al-Nusif noted that Al Jawhara Account can be opened very easily by visiting the nearest NBK Branch, while NBK Customers can open an account through NBK Mobile Banking or NBK Online Banking for existing NBK Customers. This comes in line with the bank’s digital transformation strategy, which offers its customers an integrated digital banking experience by enabling them to make all their banking transactions without the need to visit the branch.”

On the other hand, NBK announced the names of the winners of Al Jawhara weekly draws for July worth KD 5,000 each namely: Minor Layal Mohamed Ali Ramdan, Falah Nasser Ali Alnaki and Bushra Sayed Baqer Sayed Hasan Alshakhs.

The minimum opening balance for Al Jawhara Account is KD 400, and the maximum limit to be held by customer is KD 500,000 in all Al Jawhara Accounts.

Since 2012, National Bank of Kuwait has been rewarding loyal customers with a total worth of annual prizes amounting KD 2,200,000 in Al Jawhara weekly, monthly and quarterly draws.

