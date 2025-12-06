Under the patronage and presence of Kuwait’s minister of state for communications and information technology affairs, Omar Saud Al-Omar, NBK and Weyay announces their official sponsorship of NEXUS 2025, one of the region’s leading platforms for innovation and technology. The event, held from December 4 to 6, bring together industry leaders and innovators to spotlight the latest advancements in digital transformation and the future of banking.

This sponsorship reflects NBK and Weyay’s commitment to supporting Kuwait’s digital transformation journey and delivering innovative solutions that meet customer needs and align with Kuwait Vision 2035.

NBK showcases its achievements in digital transformation through its advanced mobile banking app and smart services that ensure a secure and seamless banking experience. The Bank also highlights its business solutions, including dedicated account managers for personalized support, point-of-sale financing solutions, and comprehensive product bundles designed to accelerate SME growth.

NBK emphasizes its focus on empowering employees through participation in specialized workshops and panel discussions, aimed at enhancing skills in innovation and digital strategies—ultimately improving customer experience and operational excellence. NBK also reinforces its commitment to adding value for startup owners and entrepreneurs through interactive sessions and open discussions, providing insights into the latest digital trends and practical solutions to help businesses grow.

As Kuwait’s first fully digital bank, Weyay presents its innovative approach to banking, offering a user-friendly app interface and interactive features that make managing finances simple and engaging.

Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer and Digital Banking at NBK Group, said: "Our sponsorship of NEXUS 2025 reflects our strong commitment to driving Kuwait’s digital transformation. At NBK, we continuously invest in innovative solutions and advanced digital banking services to deliver a safer, more seamless experience for our customers and strengthen our leadership in the banking sector. Through this event, we also aim to empower young entrepreneurs and startup owners by sharing knowledge and providing solutions that help them grow and innovate in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Through this collaboration, NBK and Weyay reaffirm their leadership in driving Kuwait’s digital transformation, offering smarter, simpler, and more connected banking experiences.