NBK is committed to keeping customers informed about the latest fraud techniques and how to avoid them.

The bank advises against responding to job offers from untrusted sources or accounts.

NBK emphasizes the importance of not sharing banking or personal information with any party.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing financial literacy and fostering inclusivity across diverse societal groups. In line with this commitment, the bank actively supports the "Let's Be Aware" campaign, an initiative launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in partnership with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

NBK amplifies its awareness efforts by disseminating educational materials and awareness content across all communication platforms and digital channels. This includes videos, text messages, and practical tips. Additionally, the bank republishes messages from the Central Bank of Kuwait to further raise awareness among diverse groups across the society, informing them about various fraud methods and how to effectively avoid them.

NBK is committed to keeping customers informed about the latest fraud tactics and deceptive schemes used by fraudsters. In this campaign, the bank emphasizes the risks associated with fraudulent job offers promising attractive salaries. These offers are often received via WhatsApp, email, or social media and are designed to lure individuals into disclosing personal or banking information, ultimately leading to financial theft.

Fake job offers may be sent by individuals pretending to be recruiters, high-level executives, or hiring managers from legitimate organizations, often advertising non-existent positions. NBK advises against sharing any personal information, such as passport details or credit card numbers. Additionally, the bank cautions against responding to requests for advance payments or fees for internships as conditions for employment.

NBK warns against falling for enticing advertisements that are often traps set by fraudsters. The bank emphasizes the importance of not disclosing sensitive information and advises changing your passwords for online accounts and applications to prevent hacking and data theft.

The bank also emphasizes that it will never request personal information via email, text messages, or phone calls. Customers are advised to ignore such communications, which are fraudulent attempts to obtain banking details for theft or data compromise.

With the wide array of fraud tactics in play, NBK is committed to protecting its customers and boosting their awareness of fraud prevention. The bank delivers essential advice and guidance across all its digital channels to ensure customers remain informed and secure.

NBK leverages its extensive communication capabilities and leading electronic channels, which have the highest engagement among Kuwaiti banks, to bolster the Central Bank of Kuwait's efforts in safeguarding customers and the economy.

NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK campaigns and initiatives focused on enhancing financial and banking awareness across society. As Kuwait’s largest financial institution, NBK is at the forefront of community education on essential banking issues. The bank not only organizes impactful events but also invests in comprehensive training programs for its employees to bolster their skills in fraud prevention and financial crime combat, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding both its customers and the broader financial landscape.