The bank focused on not disclosing any sensitive or personal information to any person or entity through SMS or calls

Pursuing its active role in raising financial awareness and inclusion among different sectors, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues promoting the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this context, NBK called customers to always ensure that civil ID and personal documents are renewed/updated through official sources only to protect sensitive information and steer clear of any scams.

The bank advised that with the evolving fraud tactics, scammers may use artificial intelligence to clone the websites and logos of government service agencies to trick victims that they are official websites, such as PACI, MoI or other entities that the public needs on a daily basis for their transactions, stressing that information and documents should be renewed/updated using only official websites.

NBK affirmed that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such scams which target obtaining their banking information to steal their money or information.

The bank also urged customers to beware of disclosing any sensitive or personal information to any person or entity through SMS or calls, and to avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links, downloading attachments and apps using public Wi-Fi networks, or conducting any banking transactions using these networks being insecure. It also called them to follow the tips and instructions shared by the bank to avoid any scams.

NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational material including video clips, text messages, and tips across its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications. This aims to raise awareness among all people and familiarize them with different scams and the required protection methods.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As one of the leading local and regional financial institutions, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as a wide range of training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.