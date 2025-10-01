Event delivers critical insights on global economic shifts, market dynamics, and their impact on business resilience

Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is placing itself firmly at the centre of the AI and resilience conversation, demonstrating how technology, foresight, and collaboration can unlock sustainable growth. Through the latest edition of its Knowledge Series, NBF brought together business leaders to explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence and equip organisations with strategies to stay competitive in an era of rapid economic and digital change.

Themed “Navigating Change, Powering Growth,” this edition underscored NBF’s role in helping companies turn complexity into opportunity. Participants gained practical strategies for harnessing AI and digital innovation to strengthen operations and capture new growth, while also receiving critical intelligence on shifting geopolitical trends, market dynamics, and tariffs - all with a clear focus on building resilience in an interconnected world.

The event opened with remarks from NBF’s leadership, setting the stage for insightful discussions.

Robert Willock from The Economist kicked off with a presentation entitled “A Tariff-tying Prospect: Macroeconomics and Geopolitics in an Age of Chaos,” offering attendees a deep dive into the current economic landscape and the implications of shifting tariffs and geopolitical developments. Arnold Gutman of Gartner followed up by sharing forward-looking strategies for leveraging next-generation go-to-market models and agentic AI to drive business growth. Gutman emphasised how agentic AI is reshaping customer service, by enabling machine customers to proactively initiate and complete service requests (thereby increasing service volume), automating routine tasks to improve the customer experience and reduce cost, and transforming organisational structures, requiring new roles and skills for human workers.

Attendees engaged in interactive discussions, sharing perspectives on navigating uncertainty and accelerating growth. The event concluded with a networking lunch, providing further opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

This event was part of NBF’s successful Knowledge Series programme, which continues to provide a platform for dialogue and actionable insights, empowering businesses for the challenges and opportunities ahead, and supporting the nation’s vision for sustainable growth and technological advancement. NBF looks forward to building on this momentum and welcoming the business community to future sessions, as we collectively shape the future of innovation in the UAE.

