Dubai, UAE: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) announced a strategic partnership with Yubi to enhance its trade and working‑capital capabilities for UAE businesses. As part of NBF’s participation at GITEX Global 2025, the collaboration will introduce a dedicated, digitally-enabled supply chain financing platform and leverage Yubi’s Enterprise Credit Marketplace to simplify and speed access to finance for SMEs.

Building on NBF’s sector‑focused expertise in trade and business banking, the partnership combines the bank’s deep client relationships with Yubi’s technology and domain know‑how to deliver a more seamless, transparent and efficient financing experience across supplier ecosystems.

Rehan Ali, Head – Business Banking, NBF said: “SMEs are central to the UAE’s growth story, and helping them access the right financing quickly and confidently is our priority. By partnering with Yubi, we are digitising the journey end‑to‑end so our business customers can tap working capital faster and with greater transparency - whenever and wherever they need it.”

Sivakumar Rajakkannu, Head of Yubi Credit Market, MENA, said: “We are delighted to partner with NBF to power the SME ecosystem through cutting‑edge technology and innovative financial solutions. Our mission is to make access to finance seamless and faster for SMEs, and this partnership is an important step towards that goal in the UAE.”

The partnership underscores NBF’s ongoing investment in digital partnerships that enhance customer experience and unlock new value for the UAE’s trade economy.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

About Yubi

Yubi is the world’s only technology company powering the end-to-end debt and customer lifecycle. Yubi has built a unified digital infrastructure that streamlines debt origination, risk assessment, and collections through AI and ML-driven platforms.