Cairo – Kredit, a newly launched SME financing company under GB Capital Group, is proud to announce it has secured EGP 50 million in funding from the National Bank of Egypt (NBE). This investment is an integral part of Kredit’s mission to enhance financial inclusion and provide crucial support to Egypt’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The funding demonstrates the NBE’s confidence in Kredit’s potential to grow and contribute to the SME sector.

Ayman Hegazy, Head of the Medium Corporate Banking Group at NBE, commented, "This funding marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Kredit. It underscores our joint commitment to expanding access to innovative financing solutions for SMEs. Our goal is to bolster their productive capacity and financial stability, enhancing their role as key contributors to the national economy."

Ahmed Emam, Managing Director of Kredit for SME Financing, highlighted the significance of the funding, stating, "At Kredit, we believe that supporting SMEs is essential to fostering sustainable development and inclusive economic growth. Our strategic partnership with the NBE is a testament to the mutual trust between both parties. This funding allows us to extend our services further, meeting the rising demand for financing in the SME sector."

Emam added, "We prioritize providing tailored financial solutions with maximum flexibility and speed, leveraging our advanced technological capabilities. We are constantly working to enhance our customer experience, ensuring the success of our clients’ projects."

With this new funding, Kredit is poised to make a significant leap in its services for SMEs, offering tailored financial solutions with flexible terms and fast, efficient processes. By integrating cutting-edge technology into its financing procedures, Kredit aims to meet the evolving needs of Egypt's SME sector, which plays a critical role in the country’s economic development.

It is noteworthy that Kredit obtained a license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) last year, solidifying its role in offering innovative financing solutions that contribute to the growth of the Egyptian economy.