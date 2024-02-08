This state-of-the-art platform offers a comprehensive database of over 1,00,000 skilled candidates, including both white and blue-collar professionals.

Dubai, UAE: Innovations Group, UAE's leading staffing and HR solutions provider, streamlines the recruitment process with the launch of its advanced Candidate Search Portal. This state-of-the-art platform is designed to simplify and expedite the candidate search process for employers, aligning with Innovations' commitment to leveraging technology to overcome recruitment challenges.

Unemployment in the United Arab Emirates is projected to stand at around 2.45% in 2024. In cognizance of that, reports also state that 70% of UAE companies plan to hire new employees in the coming year, with a strong demand for skilled workers in the private sector.

Nikhil Nanda, Director of Innovations Group, expressed his vision for the new portal, saying. “Our mission is to bridge the gap in the UAE job market by connecting employers with the right talent in the shortest possible time. This platform is a significant step in achieving that. We are offering employers a powerful tool to find skilled professionals effortlessly. We aim to significantly grow our candidate pool and reduce the mobilization time to meet the constantly evolving demands of the job market.” The portal offers employers a seamless experience, allowing them to navigate a vast database of over 1,00,000 skilled candidates efficiently.

The portal provides a comprehensive breakdown of candidates based on skills, covering white and blue-collar professions. This categorization ensures employers can easily identify candidates tailored to their specific needs. Employers can also conduct targeted searches based on specific skills and filter candidates based on their country of origin. This granularity ensures a tailored approach to recruitment, saving time and resources. Once employers identify a suitable candidate, an inquiry will be sent to the Innovations Group which will move ahead with the recruitment process.

This portal is in alignment with the vision of the UAE government, which is working towards creating 30,000 new private-sector jobs for Emiratis. Innovations Group also has a dedicated app for job seekers -The Innovations Group Job Search App, which will facilitate faster profile sourcing for the Candidate Search Portal and bridge the demand-supply gap effectively. The platform's sourcing capability extends beyond borders, enabling access to candidates from multiple countries.

Sharanu Shirol, Chief Digital Officer at Innovations Group, emphasized the innovative aspect of the portal, stating, "In a market with evolving needs, our portal provides a tactical advantage by streamlining the hiring process. We aim to tackle the job gap head-on, and the Candidate Search Portal is a testament to our commitment to innovation in HR solutions. In a job market with evident gaps, our portal fills a crucial void. Our technology-driven approach aims to bridge these gaps effectively, fostering a symbiotic relationship between employers and job seekers."

By combining cutting-edge technology with a vast talent pool, Innovations Group aims to reshape recruitment dynamics, one successful placement at a time. Innovations Group invites businesses to explore this innovative platform and experience a new era in talent acquisition.

About Innovations Group: Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading staffing and HR solutions provider with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the HR staffing and recruitment business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

