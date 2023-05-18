Doha: HSBC has been progressing its Qatar Nationalisation strategy by leveraging the bank’s unique employee value proposition to attract and retain the best young Qatari talent.

Over the last six months, the Nationalisation team attended career fairs across the country to promote the variety of opportunities offered by HSBC to the growing pool of young, talented Qatari graduates.

“One of the four pillars of HSBC’s strategy is to 'Energise for Growth’, which at its heart means creating a dynamic culture where the best people want to work,” said Shamsa Al-Fahd, Head of Human Resources at HSBC Qatar. “We offer a unique working experience that has many opportunities for learning, travelling and growing locally and internationally.”

“Aspiring employees are impressed by the bank’s progressive approach to hybrid working and achieving a sustainable work and life balance for our colleagues,” Shamsa added. “We place great value on employee wellbeing and have different employee resource groups to support colleagues across all areas of working life. We believe in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, where everyone is valued and respected.”

HSBC Qatar was recognized for its achievements at the Qatar Ministry of Labour’s annual award ceremony late last year.

“We work closely with the Ministry of Labour to ensure alignment with the country’s National Vision 2030 programme and its commitment to building and promoting Qatari talent. We appreciate the Ministry’s ongoing efforts and plans in providing a strong pipeline of young talent to enter the job market,” Shamsa added.

HSBC Qatar will recruit a new cohort for its graduate programme this year and continue to invest in sponsoring selected undergraduate students to support their studies.

“This initiative is a part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatari nationals and investing in the development of local talent in the banking industry,” said Hussain Al-Sharshani, Head of Nationalisation at HSBC Qatar.

The sponsorship programme offers students a monthly salary while studying and an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and develop their skills.

Details about the opportunities available can be obtained from the website https://www.hsbc.com/careers or the HSBC Qatar Nationalisation team at nationalisationqatar@hsbc.com .

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.