In recognition of its exceptional services and continued achievements both locally and regionally, National Investments Company (NIC) has been awarded the title of Best Investment Bank in Equity Markets – Kuwait 2025 by Euromoney, one of the world’s most prominent financial publications. This prestigious accolade highlights NIC’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class financial and advisory services to its clients.

Commenting on the award, Bashar Khan, Managing Director of the Investment Banking Sector at NIC, said: “We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition for the second consecutive year. It reflects the dedication of our team and our ongoing drive to create value for our clients and shareholders through excellence in investment banking services.”

Khan emphasized that NIC’s Investment Banking Sector has become a key competitive player in the local market and a growing force in the regional arena. This success is attributed to the sector’s diverse advisory capabilities and its active engagement in Alternative Investments across local, regional, and global markets.

He noted that the sector has recently managed a wide array of investment mandates, including mergers and acquisitions, capital increases, private placements, and high-impact advisory services. These efforts are in-line with NIC’s strategic focus on service diversification and positioning itself as a premier investment advisor delivering innovative, value-driven solutions.

Bashar Khan noted that National Investments Company has successfully executed a number of distinguished transactions with a total value exceeding USD 2 billion. These included leading a preferred share issuance for a prominent and reputable energy company, in addition to managing multiple mergers and acquisitions, acquisition financing, and capital increases across various firms. The company also successfully oversaw several private placements and strategic advisory mandates. These accomplishments reflect NIC’s ongoing strategy to diversify its service offerings and reinforce its position as a leading investment advisor in both local and regional markets. By delivering innovative solutions that promote sustainable growth and enhance value for clients and shareholders, NIC continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence—a success made possible by the exceptional professionalism and expertise of its team.

Khan concluded by stating that these accomplishments reinforce NIC’s standing as a leading investment bank. They also showcase the company’s ability to offer tailored, effective solutions that align with NIC’s clients’ long-term goals while cementing the company’s role as a trusted advisory partner.

It is worth noting that Euromoney bases its awards on comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessments, including innovation, service delivery, sector impact, and feedback from industry experts. For over 50 years, Euromoney has honored institutions that make meaningful contributions to the financial services sector, setting benchmarks in quality, innovation, and client success.