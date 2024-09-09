Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to National Holding, Abu Dhabi based group with strategic investments across leading sectors of the economy. Its focus is on creating sustainable value through the growth of its multiple ventures in the UAE and the MENA region, and its businesses have played a key role in diversifying Abu Dhabi’s economy. The Green Certificate was presented by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub to Saed Arekat (Group CFO), Saket Narula (Group Head IT) & Mohammed Gharaibeh (GM- RISE) at National Holding for their business entities.

The pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of National Holding’s business entities for choosing Moro Green Data Centers for their IT workloads. Moro Hub’s Green Data Center is certified as the largest solar-powered data center by the Guinness World Record and is home to cutting-edge and sustainable Smart Cities Command and Control Centre that enables government and enterprise clients to fast track the adoption of new-age digital technologies.

By hosting their IT workloads on Moro’s Green Data Centre, National Holding’s business entities would be saving more than 200,000 KgCO2e carbon emission during the hosting period.

“Moro Hub's Green Data Centers serve as the cornerstone for businesses aspiring to not only thrive in the digital realm but also contribute positively to the planet. National Holding, by choosing Moro Hub's sustainable infrastructure for their critical IT workloads, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to corporate responsibility. This initiative goes beyond a mere acknowledgment—it embodies a collective endeavor to redefine industry standards and foster a culture where progress and sustainability coexist,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the United Arab Emirates Green Agenda – 2023

“Receiving the Green Certificate from Moro Hub for our business entities is a celebration of our steadfast commitment to sustainable practices in the digital age. This accolade is a symbol of our dedication to not only meeting the demands of a dynamic and competitive market but doing so with a keen awareness of our environmental impact. It underlines our belief that business growth should not come at the expense of the planet; instead, it should be a catalyst for positive change,” said Saed Arekat Chief Financial Officer of National Holding.

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by National Holding in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organizations that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and the advancement of sustainable practices within the digital landscape.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future.

For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.