Muscat: Celebrating its milestones and acknowledging the relentless hard work of its talented team, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, hosted a celebration for their employees under the theme 'Partnering Ambition Together'. The momentous occasion honoured the innovation, integrity and excellence exhibited by the company’s employees, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the company's overarching success.

During the event, attendees were taken through National Finance’s illustrious journey, highlighting the benchmarks the company has set along the way. Mr. Tariq bin Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, addressed the gathering, expressing his gratitude and emphasizing the pivotal role the employees have played in the company’s growth. He shared his insights and vision for the future, inspiring the staff to strive towards the company's goals and a promising future.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Suleiman Al Farsi said, “Over the past year, National Finance has achieved remarkable milestones, thanks to the ingenuity and relentless pursuit of excellence by our employees. At National Finance, we recognize that the heartbeat of any thriving enterprise is its workforce. This gathering is a testament to our collective commitment and the ambitious spirit that drives the company forward. This event provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our outstanding team, whose dedication, tireless efforts, skill, and expertise are pivotal to our journey towards achieving our ambitious goals.”

As a people-centric organization, National Finance emphasizes four core elements - professional growth, supportive culture, work-life balance, and transparency and equality. Recognizing these as critical for sustainable growth, the company empowers its staff with ongoing training and development opportunities. A culture of collaboration and camaraderie ensures employees feel valued and motivated to exceed their potential. Furthermore, the company encourages a holistic approach to well-being, promoting a healthy work-life balance that enhances job satisfaction and productivity. With transparent policies and an inclusive environment, National Finance continually nurtures trust and fairness, fostering a workplace where employees can flourish.

The gathering featured a variety of games, raffles, and interactive events like ‘National Finance Has Got Talent’ that fostered friendly competition and showcased the diverse talents of its employees. A notable moment was the presentation of long-service awards to individuals who have demonstrated resolute dedication and made substantial contributions to the company's achievements over the years. Additionally, a brief video presentation highlighted the accomplishments of all employees, celebrating the unique bond that unites them.

In 2023, National Finance demonstrated exceptional resilience and achieved notable success through rigorous transformation efforts, fortified operational frameworks, and prudent risk management strategies. The company saw a significant 14.43% rise in net lease investments to RO 486.86 million and a commendable 9.59% increase in profit after tax to RO 11.11 million. These accomplishments validate the company's strategic objectives and reinforce its dominant market position. Earlier in the year, the company successfully issued its tier 1 perpetual bonds, initially offering OMR 25 million, which was oversubscribed by 1.8 times. Consequently, the company exercised the greenshoe option, increasing the total issue size to OMR 35 million. The diverse investor participation across various sectors highlights the company's robust market standing and investor trust.

Driven by an exceptional team that advances the company’s collective vision, National Finance leads the way in offering innovative finance solutions that provide ease, speed, and flexibility for customers. This commitment continues to solidify the company’s position as a trusted Partner for Growth for both individuals and businesses.