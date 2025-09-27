Muscat: In recognition of its outstanding growth trajectory, and strong performance in 2025, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Performing Company – Large Cap Category’ at the 2025 edition of the Alam Al Iktisaad Awards for Best Performing Listed Companies. The distinguished red-carpet ceremony was held under the auspices of H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), who presented the award, with Mr. Saam Al Habsi, Chief Operations Officer at National Finance, accepting it on behalf of the company. This accolade stands as a testament to the company’s continued success, exceptional achievements, and its resolute commitment to driving innovation and leadership within the nation’s finance sector.

The award underscores National Finance’s robust operational and financial performance, which has continued to set industry benchmarks throughout 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the company reported a 48.53% year-on-year increase in operating profit, reaching OMR 12.18 million. Profit after tax rose by 19.83% to OMR 7.02 million, while net investment in leases grew to OMR 614.62 million, marking a 6.18% increase since December 2024. This sustained growth has been powered by strong financing activity, enhanced operational efficiency, and a strategic focus on sustainable lending practices underpinned by prudent credit quality management.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance remarked, “We are honoured to be recognized on such a prestigious platform. This accolade reflects the significant strides we have made in driving innovation, transformation, and sustained growth – further reinforcing our position as a sector leader. These achievements are a direct result of the dedication, talent, and relentless hard work of our team. Our strategic focus on attracting and developing talent has been instrumental in elevating our performance and enabling us to reach new milestones. Inspired by this recognition and strengthened by the commitment of our people, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and continue to set new benchmarks within the industry.”

It is noteworthy that National Finance holds the largest regulatory capital base within the Sultanate of Oman’s finance and leasing sector and commands a market share of 49.57%, underscoring its position as a clear industry leader. The company operates a robust network of 23 branches, ensuring widespread accessibility and strong customer outreach across governorates. Further reflecting its commitment to national development, National Finance maintains an impressive Omanisation rate of 91.86%, among the highest in the sector. This demonstrates the company’s strategic focus on nurturing local talent, empowering communities, and building a skilled national workforce equipped to drive sustainable economic growth.

This prestigious recognition reaffirms National Finance’s dedication to being a trusted Partner for Growth – empowering a diverse customer base, championing innovation, and driving excellence through a strategic, future-focused approach that continues to shape and elevate the country’s financial landscape.