Muscat: Fostering the richness of Omani culture and continuing its engagement across sectors, National Finance - the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman - played a pivotal role in driving cultural and literary development through its sponsorship of Bait Al Zubair’s ‘Narrative Days’. The event highlighted the vital role Omani culture plays in shaping and inspiring the country’s ambitious youth. Held from 19–20 December, the event – in its first edition - witnessed the participation of Omani authors and literati, alongside the presence of prominent international writers. They partook in workshops and enriching sessions, and also engaged in meaningful discussions with visitors emphasizing the social role of culture.

National Finance's participation in ‘Narrative Days’ reaffirms the company's commitment to fostering the importance of literature and the Arabic language as significant drivers for the progress of societies and the development of cultural and creative expression. This commitment aligns with the social development and cultural progress goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Through its participation in the event, the company highlighted the crucial role of culture, literature, and language as essential components of the Omani national identity.

Visitors also witnessed the celebration of World Arabic Language Day, which is annually marked on 18 December. The event highlighted the rich linguistic and literary heritage of the Arab world, emphasizing the importance of language as a source of inspiration and encouragement for the youth to excel in various fields. Several engaging activities were conducted to mark the occasion, including Arabic calligraphy, novel-writing workshops, literary dialogues, and book signings featuring numerous cultural and literary works.

Commenting on the company’s support for the event, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, CEO of National Finance, stated, "At National Finance, we believe that nurturing and enhancing national identity through literature and culture have an exceptional impact on fostering creativity, encouraging youth, and contributing to the enrichment of society's intellectual and cultural progress. By supporting the Bait Al Zubair ‘Narrative Days’ event, it was our aim to promote the dissemination of knowledge and encourage literary authenticity and innovation for a flourishing future, characterized by wise and enlightened generations."

National Finance was honoured as the main sponsor of the event, and the award was received by Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi on behalf of National Finance. This recognition reflects the diligent efforts made by the company in supporting innovative initiatives through its ‘Imtidad’ corporate social responsibility wing. The company has been an integral part of numerous valuable collaborations that contribute to the enhancement of education and intellectual culture, aiming to build an inspiring generation of future leaders for sustained socio-economic progress.