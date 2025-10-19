19 October, Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with tailored financing solutions to accelerate business growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has launched a special offer exclusively for women entrepreneurs in celebration of Omani Women’s Day. The offer, which commenced on 15 October 2025, extends a 1% discount on the published flat financing rates for Q4 2025 to SME customers with 100% Omani women ownership or shareholding. The offer is valid until 30 November 2025. It is designed to recognize and reward women-led enterprises that play a pivotal role in driving the nation’s economic diversification and entrepreneurial progress.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “At National Finance, we believe that empowering women is synonymous with empowering communities. Omani women have demonstrated extraordinary foresight, resilience, and leadership across all sectors of the economy, particularly in small and medium enterprises, which serve as the backbone of national development. This initiative underscores our commitment to expanding access to finance and fostering an ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive. Beyond financial inclusion, it reflects our belief in creating pathways that enable women to translate potential into progress, strengthening enterprises, communities, and the national economy alike.”

Through this offer, National Finance aims to support women entrepreneurs in expanding their business horizons, whether by meeting working capital requirements, pursuing expansion opportunities, or acquiring essential assets. The initiative provides women-led SMEs with enhanced financial flexibility, enabling them to channel capital toward strategic investments, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen market competitiveness.

Guided by its commitment to being a Partner for Growth, National Finance continues to play a key role in advancing the country’s SME landscape. The company’s financing solutions are designed to be easily accessible and customizable, offering structured products that respond to the evolving needs of entrepreneurs.

As the nation celebrates the remarkable achievements of its women, National Finance’s Omani Women’s Day offer stands as a testament to its enduring belief in the transformative power of female entrepreneurship. By providing tailored solutions that enable women-led businesses to prosper, the company continues to champion a future where opportunity, innovation, and empowerment go hand in hand, reinforcing its position as a catalyst for the nation’s sustainable economic advancement.

-Ends-