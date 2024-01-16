Muscat: Affirming an unwavering dedication to fostering the growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, participated in the prestigious Finance and Insurance Forum – ‘Empowerment & Sustainability’, organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries’ (OCCI) Sohar branch. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdullah bin Salem Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Market Authority; in strategic partnership with several governmental and private sector institutions. The forum also witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, C-suite executives and industry experts.

Centered on the themes of empowerment and sustainability within the business sector, the Finance and Insurance Forum served as a platform for insightful sessions delving into the importance of cultivating a conducive environment for business growth and development. The event sought to familiarize SMEs and business owners with the wide range of banking and financing services, and insurance solutions available to them in the market. The forum also highlighted the indispensable role of financial institutions in bolstering businesses and SMEs, with discussions emphasizing the need for tailored financial instruments that enable businesses to scale and achieve sustainable success.

In line with this, National Finance showcased its extensive range of finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes, and fuel their growth and expansion. The company’s booth at the event provided a range of consultations to visitors interested in developing new ventures, and strategizing the expansion of their enterprises.

It is worth noting that National Finance’s wide range of offerings is characterized by impressive speed of service, and flexible tenures and repayment schedules, aiming to provide a distinctive experience for customers that reflects the innovative approach the company operates under. The company’s participation in OCCI’s Finance and Insurance Forum – ‘Empowerment and Sustainability’ exemplifies its commitment to contributing to the development and sustainability of businesses in the country, while driving excellence in the business sector.