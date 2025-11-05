Muscat: In a testament to its sectoral excellence, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has been honoured with the Elite Companies – Grade A Certificate by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP). As the only finance company to receive this prestigious recognition, National Finance stands as a leader in its sector, joining an elite group of only 81 companies across the Sultanate honoured for their outstanding performance and strong governance.

The Elite Companies Program is a national initiative launched by MOCIIP in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour (MOL), the Tax Authority, the Royal Oman Police (Directorate General of Customs) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). The program seeks to spotlight high-performing enterprises that serve as the backbone of the national economy, recognizing their pivotal role in driving GDP growth, fostering and empowering Omani talent, and elevating the country’s economic competitiveness to meet regional and global benchmarks.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the MOCIIP. It highlights our role as a leading force in the Sultanate of Oman’s financial services sector and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused finance solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike. This achievement also celebrates the dedication of our team and reinforces our ongoing alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040, promoting private sector growth, economic diversification, and social development.”

Earning this distinction exemplifies National Finance’s exceptional operational performance, resolute commitment to sustainable growth, and active role in advancing Omanisation and local value creation. Guided by a focus on digital innovation, responsible financing, and customer-centric excellence, the company continues to fortify its position as a cornerstone of the nation’s financial ecosystem and a catalyst for long-term economic development.

National Finance’s recognition on this platform reflects its pledge to responsible lending, digital innovation, and customer-centric excellence, broadening access to finance solutions and fostering financial inclusion. It highlights the company’s pivotal role in advancing Oman’s sustainability agenda, and consistently creating meaningful value for customers, employees, and the wider community. This distinguished honour further reinforces National Finance’s resolve to drive innovation, support national development priorities, and fulfill its enduring promise of being a true Partner for Growth for all.