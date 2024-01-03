Muscat: As a brand which is deeply invested in the economic progress of the nation, National Finance has remained unwavering in its commitment to sustainable social welfare initiatives. In line with this vision, the company recently marked a new milestone by completing eight greenhouses as part of the ongoing Greenhouse Project in collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a.

Launched in 2021, this innovative program falls under Dar Al Atta’a's 'Tamkeen' initiative and is specifically designed to support individuals with special needs at Al Wafa Social Centers as well as families with limited income that are part of Dar Al Atta’a’s beneficiary programs. Conceived with dual objectives in mind, the project has not only been empowering individuals with the required training in areas of agriculture and entrepreneurship but has also been generating sustainable employment opportunities and income for individuals with special needs.

National Finance's commitment to community engagement, economic empowerment, and environmental stewardship is exemplified in this noble initiative. These values also form an integral part of the 'Imtidad' Social Responsibility Program that underlines the company's dedication to promoting social welfare and sustainable economic development.

Commenting on the progress of the Greenhouse Project, HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, AGM of Marketing, Corporate Communication, Events and ESG at National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we believe that the success of an organisation is intertwined with the prosperity of the communities it serves. Through our CSR programs, we extend a helping hand to those in need, offering them opportunities to broaden their horizon, forge sustainable and resilient income streams, and establish themselves as significant contributors to the economy. In doing so, we also align ourselves with the national objective of creating an equitable and inclusive society.”

Sayyida Wisam added saying, “We commend the exemplary work undertaken by Dar Al Atta’a in the realm of social welfare. The Greenhouse Project is a testament to our continued support of the noble endeavors undertaken by welfare organisations dedicated to advancing and enriching society.”

Geared at fostering sustainable change, National Finance's Imtidad program has initiated a range of projects spanning education, community engagement, healthcare, and environmental conservation. Embracing a transformative and holistic approach to corporate social responsibility, these diverse initiatives are designed to evolve alongside communities, addressing the varying needs of individuals and guiding them toward prosperity. Recognised as a premium financial institution that has demonstrated utmost dedication to contributing to the country's socio-economic objectives, National Finance will continue to provide transparent, efficient, and dynamic financial solutions to individuals, SMEs, and businesses while remaining steadfast in its mission to drive positive change, empower, and enrich the communities it serves.